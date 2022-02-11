Bebe Rexha In Lingerie Is 'Ready For Valentine's Day'

Since its relaunch, TikTok has joined the major social media as one of the fans' favorites, with new viral challenges coming up every other day. The latest one is a snippet of Grammy Award-winning French singer Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back To Me. It uses the soundbite from the chorus before Celine belts out, "Baby, Baby, Baby, When you touch me like this, when you hold me like that, it was gone with the wind, but it's all coming back to me...".

Bebe wore a baby pink lace lingerie with matching garters for her performance spinning in glee as she mimes to the trending song. She runs her hand through her body sensually, batting her eyelids then she laughs out loud to ease the tension.