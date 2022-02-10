NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Decide If Lakers Should Trade Russell Westbrook For John Wall

The acquisition of Russell Westbrook last summer made most people believe that the Los Angeles Lakers could finally reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season. With the "Big Three" of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, the Lakers immediately became one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the 2022 NBA championship title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected.

Westbrook struggled to become consistent on both ends of the floor and is clearly having a hard time making himself fit with James and Davis on the court.