Donald Trump Allegedly Irritated by Kari Lake, the Internet 'Loves' That He is 'Ditching the Loser'

Kari Lake is running for the US Senate seat in Arizona in 2024. However, former President Donald Trump voiced doubts about her chances for victory in a state he views as crucial to his effort to win back the White House, especially since she lost the race in 2022 as well, as per The Daily Beast. Netizens feel the same and expressed their opinions on X about Lake's looming failure, dubbing her a 'loser': "You've gotta love that Donald Trump is ditching Kari Lake because she's too much a loser. That's a whole lotta losing."

You've gotta love that Donald Trump is ditching Kari Lake because she's too much a loser. That's a whole lotta losing. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) April 29, 2024

Another person tweeted: "He can’t have anything that draws attention to his own losses. That’s a lot of losing." Someone else exclaimed, "When Trump thinks you're a loser, you're an even bigger loser," and user @joanneh18306688 similarly expressed, "A loser ditching a loser so he can be less of a loser."

FYI: Both Kari Lake and Donald Trump are losers. pic.twitter.com/cBOKPRVcx6 — Lynda hates GOP thugs (@IvanasStairCam) April 29, 2024

Not one to hold back, another user blasted, "You know things are not going well when Trump, the Biggest Loser of all time, asks Kari Lake to not visit Mar-a-Lago, because she is a loser! Ooh, that’s gotta hurt Kari, right?!! Someone, please share my message with Kari since she blocked me long ago!" @TheMelWestbrook tweeted: "She’s a loser and so is he. Neither will win in AZ."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rebecca Noble

As per The Washington Post, a person with intimate knowledge of Trump's remarks claims that because Lake frequented his Mar-a-Lago Club too often, he got annoyed about it. The Republican leader subtly advised her to depart and embark on her campaign road in Arizona. According to advisors, Trump has also questioned other people about whether Lake can win in Arizona and whether it would hurt his chances of winning the presidency in 2024.

She’s a loser and so is he. Neither will win in AZ. — Melissa Westbrook (@TheMelWestbrook) April 29, 2024

As of right now, Trump has seemingly all but ruled out selecting Lake as his running mate. He told several advisors that he would not select her because she lost the Arizona gubernatorial election in 2022, a position he thought she might win. Trump was overheard complaining to a political friend over dinner at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, "She didn't win."

Donald Trump doesn’t want Kari Lake at Mar-a-Lago because she’s a loser, which is pretty funny considering the gigantic loser who already lives there. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) April 29, 2024

The emergence of a video by a Lake ally of then-Arizona GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit urging her to stay out of the Senate campaign embarrassed the party chairman and forced him to leave, much to the ire of Trump's closest advisers. Three people familiar with Trump's reaction said that he was more astonished than upset when he was informed about the January encounter. Before hitting the stage the evening he won that state's primary, he questioned, "She tapes everything? That’s good to know." Republicans in Arizona were quietly alerting Trump to their concerns with Lake's campaign.

I hope Kari Lake didn’t infect Donald Trump with Loser-itis. No wait. I hope she did. — ProgressiveGranny🌻 (@CoCo197777) April 29, 2024

According to one individual acquainted with the exchange, the former President once requested an evaluation of his position in the state. The Republican assured him that while he was doing well, Lake was having problems, mostly as a result of her criticism of McCain Republicans, whom she had urged to 'get the hell out' of the GOP in her previous campaign. Later, Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller issued a statement: “Kari Lake is a Smart and Fearless Leader who will Win in Arizona, and help us flip the Senate to Republican control. Kari’s Opponent, Ruben Gallego, is an Open Borders Radical, who is Bad on Inflation and Soft on Terrorists and Crime.”