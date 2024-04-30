King Charles is Too Busy to Meet with Prince Harry During His Upcoming Trip to London

Given his ongoing treatment for prostate cancer, King Charles has largely been absent from his royal duties. However, he is expected to have a packed schedule to meet with his son Prince Harry, when he visits London to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, at St. Paul’s Cathedral, on May 8.

As reported by Telegraph UK, the King intends to make time for the California-based royal, but if it does happen, the meeting will most likely be a short one.

The King's busy schedule features the season's first Buckingham Palace garden party, his regular weekly meeting with Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and other prior commitments. Harry's upcoming visit will mark his return to the UK for the first time since early February when he arrived shortly after the King revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace announced on 10 February that the King would undergo cancer treatment, as reported by Marca. The statement read, "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

The statement continued "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual." Upon learning of the diagnosis, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth, immediately traveled to visit the monarch.

Harry spent less than an hour with his father at Clarence House before returning to the United States the next day. Harry later expressed his gratitude on Good Morning America for being able to set aside everything to be with his father. He said, "Look, I love my family, the fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."

While the King might not be able to meet with Harry on his upcoming visit to London, it won't be the sole opportunity for the father-son to spend some quality time.

Reports suggest that Charles might extend an invitation to Harry and his family to visit Balmoral Castle this summer, in an attempt to reconcile and spend time with his grandchildren, whom he has only seen a few times. Their strained relationship post the couple's decision to step away from royal duties, worsened with the release of Harry's raw 2022 memoir, Spare.

There's no information yet on whether Harry will have a chance to meet with Prince William, with whom he has been at odds for years.

Sources suggest that Harry allegedly learned about his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton's, cancer diagnosis from a TV report. Shortly afterward, he and his wife Meghan Markle issued a statement that read, “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family.”

Since January, Middleton has had abdominal surgery, taken a break from public engagements, and dealt with a photo editing scandal, according to ABC News.