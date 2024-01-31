Prince William Will Allegedly Resume Royal Duties on This One Condition Amid Kate's Hospital Return

After husband duties, Prince William is set to take over his royal duties- but on one condition. Since the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been discharged from the hospital after her successful abdominal surgery, the heir is reluctant to get back to work, according to the royal sources.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Tallis

On Monday, Kensington Palace said in a statement, "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," per PEOPLE. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."

Prince William was by his wife's side during this trying time, which obviously meant he couldn't take up the royal duties. And so was the case for the 42-year-old. Until she was inside the health center, he looked after his wife and their three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Although Middleton is back home and resting, her recovery period is expected to take more weeks. The sources clarified her healthcare is not cancer-related, but she'd still like to keep it private. As a result, the Prince of Wales may not resume royal commitments until after Easter- meanwhile, his wife's recovery will also settle by then.

The royal couple resides in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor's Home Park, and they have relentless support from their staff, including loyal, long-standing nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Meanwhile, Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, are expected to be hands-on with her recovery.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ming Yeung

Although she'd be lying low, the Princess' would resume her own royal duties once fully recovered along with her husband, Prince Williams. According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, "Like any family, it's always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," per the New York Post. "I'm sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."

Harrold added, "It will also be great for William because when your partner or your loved one isn't home, it leaves a void. The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it'll mean they're able to return to some sense of normality." The butler worked with Prince William for seven years.

He further revealed that the 41-year-old royalty is waiting for Middleton to get back on her "hand and foot." Harrold recalled, "He's a very caring, very loving kind of character, and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day."

"I've no doubt that wouldn't have changed; William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery," continued the royal butler. "The sooner her recovery, I'm sure the sooner the pair will get back to carrying out their royal duties together, which is something that I think they enjoy."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Furlong

"There won't be a huge team there on hand. It'll be her husband who'll mainly be doing that, helping her to get back onto her feet," concluded Harrold.