Here's How Kate Middleton Broke the News of Her Cancer Diagnosis to Her Kids

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, faced the heart-wrenching task of sharing her cancer diagnosis with her three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. The 42-year-old princess, undergoing preventive chemotherapy following post-operative tests that detected traces of cancer after her abdominal surgery in January, chose a tender approach to break the news to her young ones.

I personally think picking apart her video or anything else is moot. The bigger picture is Kate Middleton has cancer. She has 3 small children. She should be getting prayers, empathy and compassion.I can’t imagine what she’s going through. How you treat others is tall telling. — Michele Rutledge (@MicheleR231231) March 29, 2024

The future queen revealed that the challenging news was a "huge shock" in her poignant and tearful broadcast message to the globe on Friday, March 22. The Princess has been out of the spotlight for the past few months in order to heal from her major surgery. As the mother-of-three reassured her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, Kate and Prince William also prioritized time to gently convey the news to their kids. Kate stated in her formal statement: "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

The Princess went on, "As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both." As she makes her way back to health, Kate asked that the general public and the media respect the privacy of her family. She continued, "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

The Princess also used the occasion to praise her "fantastic medical team" and thank the public for their "wonderful messages and support." "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," she said in closing. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone." King Charles expressed his pride in Kate later that day. According to Buckingham Palace, he has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks" and is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." During this difficult period, the palace promised that both of Their Majesties "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."