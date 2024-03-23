After Kings Charles III, Kate Middleton Reveals She Has Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has courageously shared that she has begun her cancer treatment recently, revealing this news in a video message on Friday. She also revealed that the past two months were “incredibly tough for our entire family,” as reported by The US Sun.

Following King Charles III's announcement of his battle with cancer and treatment earlier this year, the Princess of Wales' diagnosis adds to the tough times. After undergoing abdominal surgery in January, Middleton's health became a topic of intense concern as she disappeared from public view.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Leon Neal

Middleton chose not to disclose the specifics of her cancer diagnosis. Instead, she requested both the public and the media to respect her wish for privacy during this challenging time. She said, “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment."

Middleton further said, “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.” According to the New York Times, she shared that her surgery went well initially.

However, further tests revealed evidence of cancer, prompting her doctors to recommend starting chemotherapy, a treatment she confirmed she had recently started. Middleton said, “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK. As I have said to them, I am well and I’m getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirit."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

She added, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support, and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both." However, she also disclosed that she would be staying away from royal duties.

Middleton stated, "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able but for now I must focus on making a full recovery." She continued, "At this time I am also thinking of all those lives affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease in whatever form please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

In addition, Middleton's brother also shared a heartfelt picture and message for his sister after her diagnosis was made public. He wrote, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

Meanwhile, a Palace spokesperson said, “The Princess wanted to share this information when she and The Prince felt it was right for them as a family. Their Royal Highnesses understand the interest this update will generate and are grateful for the public support they have received throughout this period. Kensington Palace will provide information, when the time is right, and The Princess is able to restart work and her duties. In the meantime, we would ask that the family’s privacy is respected."