The death of Meri Brown's brother, Adam, has left the Sister Wives star grieving. The reality personality, 52, announced the unfortunate news on Instagram last week, stating that he passed away weeks after he decided to stop chemotherapy treatment for cancer. Next to a slideshow of their photos together, Meri wote that Adam had contacted her "about 5 weeks ago," saying he had decided to quit chemotherapy. She wrote in the caption, "I have so many good memories with him over the years, because, siblings. I also have some not-so-good memories with him through the years, because, siblings."

She further wrote, "Shortly after I learned that Adam's cancer was terminal & that he potentially had only weeks or months to live, something hit me like a ton of bricks." After his passing, she said she was lonely since she was the last of her "original four" siblings still living. She added, "After his passing, I would be the one remaining from the original four. We lost Teresa, our sister just younger than me, to cancer in 2006. We lost our oldest brother Marc to heart issues in 2015. Now Adam to another type of cancer."

The TLC star also said, "it's not just me" since she has three younger sisters from her mother. According to US magazine, as a child of polygamist parents, Meri also gained additional siblings from her sister's mother. She further said, "I don't yet understand why his passing, and leaving me as the one remaining of the original four, is impacting me like it is." Talking about "the original four" she added, "I don't know what it is, but there's always been something about the original 4. Not better, just different. Not closer, just different. Maybe I'll figure it out someday, maybe I won't. Only time will tell."

Meri wed Kody Brown, in 1990 and the couple had 32 years together until splitting up in December. She told the world in a December episode of Sister Wives: One on One that Kody "made the decision" to dissolve their marriage. According to People, Meri and Kody had spent a decade “working on our relationship in our own unique ways,” but the Sister Wives patriarch didn't consider himself to be married to her. She said at the time, "Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying. You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me Meri.'"

She went on to explain that after Kody had made his intentions known, she wanted to make a public statement about the breakup, but Kody refused because he didn't want that judgment. In the end, they announced their split on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "You likely will have a range of emotions and opinions at this news and want to offer comments. In doing so, please be considerate of the fact that we are real people, with real lives, and real emotions. Please try to refrain from congratulating me at the break up of my marriage. I value the relationship I had, and look forward to stepping into 2023 and my future with grace, kindness and power."

