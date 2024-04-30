Fans Accuse Kylie Jenner of 'Copying Bianca Censori Yet Again' as She Shares Photo of This New Look

Despite often sporting provocative attire in public, Bianca Censori has emerged as the Kardashain-Jenner clan's go-to fashion and style icon. Kylie Jenner seems to have taken a page out of Censori's voguish choices while promoting her beauty products on social media. The Kylie Cosmetics founder adopted a more understated appearance, letting go of her typical glam. With her long brunette locks pulled back into a bun, Jenner appeared in the promotional images posted on Instagram sporting a nude bra and bleached eyebrows. "Kylie wearing our new Powder Blush Stick in shade ‘make him blush’," the caption read.

As per The UK Mirror, fans likened Jenner's sleek look with the Yeezy architect, they expressed their opinions on a popular Reddit forum. “Copying Bianca again, who recently bleached her brows,” while another added: “Girl that is Not Kylie Jenner,” one fan criticized. A second fan wrote, "Sadly for Kylie, her look did not go down well in general." A third fan joked, “Kylie’s MUA needs to blend her blush better,” and a fourth fan added,“It’s not even a healthy look.” The beauty mogul wore a lavender bikini top and skirt exposing her midriff like Censori's wild outfits in another photoshoot for her brand. Here too she pulled back her silky hair in a bun and highlighted her cheeks with blush. "Forever a blush girl. @kyliejenner wearing make him blush, one of our 6 soft-matte powder blush stick shades coming april 24," the captione read.

Jenner has been sporting the bun hairstyle lately, a close fashion inspiration from Kanye West's second wife. For her recent beach vacation at the exotic Turks and Caicos the mother of two was photographed multiple times showing off the same style. Fans again criticized her look on a Reddit forum saying, “Kylie obviously wishes she looks like Bianca,” one fan wrote and a second fan added, “She looks more like Bianca than Kylie that’s for sure.” A third fan chimed in, “She looks more Bianca than Bianca herself does lol.”

Kylie Jenner takes a dip in backless gown on Turks and Caicos vacation https://t.co/jcbBGQLC2L pic.twitter.com/Ccgq9h0I2v — Page Six (@PageSix) April 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Jenner was compelled to dispel pregnancy rumors last week after posting a video of her flat tummy on social media. When rumors began circulating online that she and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet were expecting their first child together, they became the focus of conjecture. After the billionaire entrepreneur went to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty alone last month, there were also rumors that the couple had broken up. However, an insider told The US Magazine, that "Jenner and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together."

"Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” a second source said. “Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”