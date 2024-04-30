DeSantis Slammed Online for 'Kissing the Ring' After Meeting Trump Privately to 'Bury the Hatchet'

Former GOP candidate Ron DeSantis is getting roasted online after he went ahead and did what he refused to ever do: 'kiss the ring' to back presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump. The most recent step in the relationship between DeSantis and Trump included a private meeting that came months after the Florida governor suspended his presidential campaign, during which the two exchanged constant jabs. The Washington Post reported that the two got together early on April 28 in Miami to 'bury the hatchet' ahead of Trump's re-election campaign.

Now Desantis called Trump & met with him today, kiss the ring, then fundraise & campaign for him. Either he thinks Trump won’t turn on him the second he is no longer useful, which will be in 6 months, or he thinks he can capture the MAGA base in a post-Trump GOP by playing nice. pic.twitter.com/RZYhmtt5ix — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 29, 2024

After a few hours, Trump declared on Truth Social that DeSantis was supporting him in his opposition to President Joe Biden. "I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida," wrote Trump. "I greatly appreciate Ron’s support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States."

It was only a matter of time before DeSantis bowed to Trump again.



He’s just another pathetic Republican with no morals, ethics, convictions, or backbone.



What a loser. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) April 28, 2024

Social media was less than happy with this development, with many slamming DeSantis for what they claim is a hypocritical move. Ron Filipkowski of the Meidas Touch Network commented, "And today, Desantis kissed the ring. What a loser." Another user categorized this as typical MAGA 'shameless' behavior, noting, "Maga has no shame. Trump can talk shit about every single one of them and they all crawl back to him. Not a single one of them has an ounce of courage in their body to stand up for themselves."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Another user took a shot at both Trump and DeSantis, commenting, "How big of a loser do you have to be to need Ron DeSantis' help with anything?" The Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump group, critiqued DeSantis, "After being publicly embarrassed by Trump during his failed primary run, DeSantis runs back to kiss the ring. DeSantis is showing the world that you can stay alive even without a spine."

“You can be the most worthless Republican in America. But if you kiss the ring, he’ll say you’re wonderful." -- DeSantis on Trump in January.



Trump today, after their meeting:

"Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron’s support" — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 29, 2024

A fellow X user derided Republicans for their support of Trump, saying, "For almost a year we all watched as Donald Trump called Ron DeSantis the most foul and nasty names. He 'truthed' repeatedly making fun of Ron DeSanctimonius on Truth Social. Now Ron bends his knee to Trump and gives him his endorsement. Republicans are cowards." A user mocked both the politicians, questioning, "What a joke. These people see Trump renege on every promise he makes and they still bow down when he promises them something. Why? Trump is a vile, weak man and they know it. Desantis has no future in our democracy. Trump shouldn’t either."

After being publicly embarrassed by Trump during his failed primary run, DeSantis runs back to kiss the ring.



DeSantis is showing the world that you can stay alive even without a spine.https://t.co/LdkQaQjiGT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 30, 2024

In an opinion piece for MSNBC, columnist Hayes Brown claimed that DeSantis' 'tightening embrace of Trump' demonstrated that he was 'expressing a need to be in proximity to power' rather than 'clinging to any sort of principle.' Brown characterized his campaign as "the onetime golden child of the GOP completely dominated in a bitter race filled with a never-ending parade of mocking slights and belittling attacks from his would-be predecessor." He added, "His subjugation deepened Sunday with the news that DeSantis and Trump broke bread in a private breakfast."