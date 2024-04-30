Biden Proclaims He’s ‘Happy to Debate’ Trump Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election in November

After weeks of speculation, incumbent President Joe Biden and his de facto 2024 competitor, presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, are inching closer to the debate stage. In a conversation with radio host Howard Stern, Biden was asked whether he intended to debate Trump. Biden demonstrated his strongest commitment to the general election debates by saying he would be 'happy to' debate Trump. “I am– somewhere. I don’t know when, but I’m happy to debate him,” the president said, CNN reported.

Trump's advisor, Chris LaCivita, on X, shot back, “Ok let’s set it up!” Trump himself also penned a long rant on his Truth Social handle. “Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he’s willing to debate! Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters,” Rolling Stone reported.

Unfortunately, this debate won't happen because President Biden is too busy leading our country and Trump is too busy dealing with his 88 felony indictments. https://t.co/NcPHg7QMsL — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 27, 2024

“Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan,” the former president proposed as possible dates. He even made the offer to host a live debate on Friday night from the Manhattan Courthouse, where he is presently on trial for allegedly fabricating business records for a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, to buy her silence ahead of his 2016 campaign run.

A reminder that Trump was the one who backed out of debating in 2020 and refused to debate in the Republican primary this election cycle. pic.twitter.com/LX37CMgruo — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 28, 2024

“I'm stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT – A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT! It’s the only way he thinks he can win. In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight – on National Television, I’ll wait around!” Trump wrote, challenging Trump.

Following a resounding victory on Super Tuesday last month, Trump issued Biden a challenge to a one-on-one debate. Although none of the men is the formal nominee for their parties, confirmation of their nominations is anticipated during this summer's Republican and Democratic conventions. Biden and his campaign were unwilling to fully commit to a debate. A few days following Trump's requests, the president declared that his readiness to engage in a debate with his predecessor "depends on his behavior."

Trump believes that pretending he’d debate Biden is as effective as actually doing so.



No one needs to see him walk over & lurk behind Biden as the President is speaking, and then call him names & lie about how he won’t have time to play golf— before falling asleep and farting. pic.twitter.com/h0nWtTonz4 — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) April 29, 2024

Leading news outlets published an open letter earlier this month urging a public debate amongst the presumptive nominees. “With the contours of the 2024 general election now coming into clear focus, we — the undersigned national news organizations — urge the presumptive presidential nominees to publicly commit to participating in general election debates before November’s election,” the letter read, which was signed by major networks including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC Universal News Group, and Fox News Media.

Three presidential debates in Texas, Virginia, and Utah have been set for September and October by the Commission on Presidential Debates. Trump said on social media that he would take on Biden in the Republican primary debates, even though the RNC had unanimously decided in 2022 to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates.