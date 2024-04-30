Ariana Madix Says Rachel Leviss Seeks to "Punish" Her with Revenge Porn Lawsuit for Scandoval Hate

The aftershocks of 'Scandoval' are still lingering inside the former friends Ariana Madix and Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss. The 38-year-old hit back with a befitting response to the revenge porn lawsuit filed by Leviss in her and Tom Sandoval's name. As per the court documents obtained by Page Six, Madix accused Leviss of "punishing" her for the backlash after the affair.

According to Madix's attorneys, the Vanderpump Rules star found out about Sandoval's infidelity act in the "worst possible way" by discovering a "phone sex" video between Leviss and her ex-boyfriend. The filings detail that the Dancing with the Stars alum was "devastated and immediately confronted" the 40-year-old about the alleged "betrayal."

Although Madix informed her friends and colleagues [about the scandal], she didn't show or forward the video to anyone but Leviss. Her lawyers clarified, "In fact, Ms. Madix could not have shared such footage because Mr. Sandoval deleted it from her phone within minutes of Ms. Madix confronting him—a fact Ms. Madix stated in writing 33 minutes after sending the videos to [Leviss]."

They also called the revenge porn lawsuit nothing but a vengeance by Leviss for the hate she received after the news blew up in the media. Madix's attorneys claimed the 29-year-old is seeking to "punish her and blame Ms. Madix for the negative reaction [Leviss] received as a result of her affair with Mr. Sandoval."

Furthermore, the attorneys alleged that Leviss' lawsuit is "an abuse of the legal process [and] she does not seek to vindicate any cognizable rights but to punish Ms. Madix, and deter others, from exercising their constitutionally protected right of free speech."

Meanwhile, Leviss filed the lawsuit in February 2024 for eavesdropping, revenge porn, emotional distress, and invasion in the Los Angeles Superior Court against Madix and her Sandoval. In her filing, she alleged that Tom Tom's owner wrongfully recorded an intimate video of her while she was "undressed" and "masturbating" without her consent.

The former pageant queen further alleged that Madix, in her rage, took a screenshot of the video onto her own device, and this made her feel "terrified Madix would leak them" because she "hated her guts and was out for blood."

However, Madix denied these accusations and recalled (in separate court documents), "I did not send the videos to anyone else … I only saw the video of [Leviss] masturbating in places secluded from others — alone in the bathroom stall and in the alley with Mr. Sandoval. A heated argument ensued between me and Mr. Sandoval, and Mr. Sandoval forcibly grabbed my phone from my hands. By the time I caught up to him, Mr. Sandoval had deleted from my phone the videos I had recorded of the Facetime video."

Madix and Sandoval dated for nearly a decade before the infamous cheating scandal unfolded and sent shockwaves amid the Vanderpump Villa. In a video clip by US Weekly, the 40-year-old got emotional, "I've had a hell of a, like, three months. My publicist had never seen anything like it. 'A f—king reality star having an affair' on CNN? It's so stupid."