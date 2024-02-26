When Sam Asghari Claimed He Saw Britney Spears in a ‘Compromising’ Video With a Staff Member

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on Aug 18, 2023. It has since been updated.

Britney Spears allegedly 'hooked up with at least one of the male staff members' who worked in her house, according to Sam Asghari, TMZ revealed in an exclusive report. Sources who spoke with the publication revealed that the model and Spears' ex-husband allegedly saw a video of the staff member and Spears 'together in a compromising position,' which is how he discovered the alleged adultery.

The former personal trainer also said that the Toxic singer wanted another member of her staff to record a video of her in the nude, according to Page Six. The 41-year-old Gimme More singer is 'in a fragile and hyper-sexualized state,' which has influenced her 'dangerous decision-making … making her a risk to her own safety.' Following the news of their breakup on Wednesday, the alleged affair was made public.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

According to TMZ, after a 'nuclear argument,' Asghari accused her of cheating on him. After only one year of marriage to Spears, Asghari eventually filed for divorce. Court records acquired by Page Six revealed that Asghari cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of the breakup. While Asghari has kept silent on the specifics of his marriage's dissolution, as per US Weekly, he posted on Instagram, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always."

The male model also made another startling revelation, which was reported by Page Six. He said that while he was asleep, Spears allegedly violently attacked him, leaving him with a serious black eye. Asghari was dozing off in their bed when the Grammy winner allegedly 'flew off the handle and began punching him.' The actor 'was stunned' when his wife beat him but didn't retaliate.

According to sources, during the course of their nearly seven-year relationship, Asghari 'frequently complained' about Spears' allegedly inappropriate behavior. The insider claimed to TMZ that security had to break up many arguments between the now-separated couple. Asghari was seen on camera in February with what appeared to be bruises on his face and arms. He attempted to brush it off when the media questioned him about the markings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Asghari has allegedly been using blackmail to get Spears to give him more money than their prenup stipulates, threatening to reveal her secrets unless she does, according to Page Six's exclusive report. The personal trainer is allegedly “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid,” according to a source.

However, Page Six has also reported that the Piece of Me singer has retained renowned divorce lawyer Laura Wasser in preparation for the next court case. A-list clients of the Los Angeles-based attorney also include Joe Manganiello, Johnny Depp, Kim Kardashian, and Kevin Costner.

The Hold Me Closer singer was very briefly married to Jason Alexander in 2004 before getting hitched to Asghari. She married Kevin Federline later that year, but the couple split up three years later. The former pair are parents to boys Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16.