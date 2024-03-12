Raquel Leviss Calls Out The Hurtful Remarks of Lisa Vanderpump For Her Lawsuit Against Tom Sandoval

In recent events, Raquel Leviss has stepped forward to slam Lisa Vanderpump, accusing her of spreading "propaganda" regarding her lawsuit against Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Leviss, known for her role in Vanderpump Rules, voiced her dismay on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, emphasizing that Vanderpump's remarks amounted to "victim-shaming."

In her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, Rachel, who left Vanderpump Rules in 2023, stated, "I know Lisa and I were never super, super tight in the same way she is with Tom. But it doesn’t feel good to have somebody speak out about this lawsuit and the situation that’s very sensitive. "To have her push out a certain type of story that isn’t anywhere near the truth of what has happened is very disappointing. And I would just hope that people don’t speak on it until they really understand what the lawsuit is and my reason for holding these people accountable," as per Page Six.

Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss Claims Lisa Vanderpump "Doesn't Really Care" About Women, Slams Her Over Graham Stunt, and Reveals What She Said About Sandoval and Ariana's Alleged "Open Relationship," Plus Why She "Ghosted" Tom #PumpRules https://t.co/MuWEmLP5cs — Lindsay Cronin (@GirlWithGossip) February 22, 2024

Rachel is deeply hurt by Vanderpump's response to the legal action. The brunette, who cheated on Sandoval for several months, also charged Vanderpump with "victim shaming". Laviss, who is suing for intentional emotional distress, invasion of privacy, eavesdropping, and revenge porn, stated: "It’s just a little heartbreaking to have somebody who you kind of look up to in a way because you have this idea of who somebody is, and admire them for being a boss."

"Seeing the way that she has turned on me, I know she has a lot of power, and I want to be firm in standing up for myself and pointing out like that it’s not OK to be talking about and spreading certain propaganda and straight up lies as a way to change the public’s perception of somebody. It’s messed up. Removing myself from the situation and looking at this as a statement that is pretty much victim shaming." However, Vanderpump recently called Rachel's allegations "ridiculous" and dismissed it. She stated to TMZ, "I think if you don’t want to have somebody share your porn, then don’t send it to your best friend’s boyfriend, right?," as per Yahoo.

According to the lawsuit, Sandoval used FaceTime to record an unauthorized video of Rachel without getting her permission. Madix is also accused in the lawsuit of sharing this film with Rachel, herself, and possibly other cast members and friends. In response to Vanderpump's remarks, a spokesperson representing Rachel spoke, “A disappointing choice for an executive on the show since victim shaming is a defense mechanism often used by abusers and coming from a person in a position of power can cause even further harm to a person’s mental health.” Things have now become even more bad after Rachel filed a lawsuit.