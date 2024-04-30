When ‘The View’s Sara Haines Called Out Show Producer for Trying to 'Kick Her Out' For an A-Lister

The View co-host Sara Haines recently criticized the popular daytime talk show's producer, Brian Teta for attempting to remove her from the program in favor of an A-list celebrity. Expressing her disapproval over the issue the famed journalist presented her side of the story on The View: Behind the Table podcast. "I did hear that today you tried to get the actors from the Marvel movie to come to the podcast, which would have been kicking me off the podcast," Haines confronted Teta right away. "Yeah, that came up. I'm not gonna lie," the producer admitted. "Wow, confirmed," Sara replied, astonished by the admission.

"I'm a huge Marvel Universe fan. I'm a huge Marvel nerd, and I think these ladies are terrific, and I was kind of excited to riff with them about what's going on in like superhero world," the producer later tried to clear the air after the revelation. "Is it true you had to be reminded by a producer that it was Sara Haines' day and that you'd be kicking me off without warning?"

Haines questioned further. "I think the producer thought they were reminding me of that, but in fact, I knew that the whole time," Brian replied. When Sara insisted that Brian "at least say that you see the problem here," he became more diplomatic. "There's not another host that I would've not done this for," Brian said while trying to control the situation. "Just tell me I'm right, and we can move on," Sara urged. "I think you're great on the podcast. I love having you, as does the audience," Brian assured.

Sara, however, had the last say when she made fun of Brian for seeming like he was reading from a script and not meaning what he was saying. After concluding their informal teasing, they carried on with the program. As per The US Sun, it was only last month that Haines had argued with Teta for considering her as a backup option. "I feel like the crappy backup girlfriend. Like you get everyone on, and then you're like, 'We've gone down the list, no one else can do it. I guess we're gonna have to ask Sara,'" the TV star complained.

"You've been my fill-in host for other things, too," Brian replied before backtracking: "We're lucky to have you. I'm thrilled to have you." Recently, Sara has started challenging her fellow panelists on The View even more with her voice. When Sunny attempted to interrupt her on Friday during a contentious debate, the TV personality gave her the finger.

"Wait a minute, Sunny," Sara insisted as she silenced her co-host until she put her point across. After anchoring The View from 2016 to 2018, the celebrated ABC host joined the show as a permanent presenter in 2020.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 18, 2023. It has since been updated.