Netizens Call Out Trump for ‘Whining’ About ‘Really Bad’ White House Correspondents Dinner

Donald Trump, as always, took to Truth Social to express dissatisfaction with remarks made at the recent White House Correspondents Dinner. He critiqued the event, which featured jabs at him by Saturday Night Live! comedian Colin Jost, co-hosting with President Joe Biden. As mentioned by MSN, both Jost and Biden made fun of Trump, who's dealing with the hush money trial in New York. Trump got mad about the jokes and proceeded to call the event 'really bad.' The real estate mogul specifically said Jost 'bombed,' and then he called Biden 'an absolute disaster.' As such, netizens flooded social media to mock Trump's complaint.

Has there ever been a whinier human being in American public life than Donald Trump? https://t.co/wnFi4mWowM — George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 28, 2024

One person on X (formerly Twitter) said, " I guess all the ‘real men’ who look up to defendant Trump as their perfect example of a real man always wished they could whine and cry, but never did. Now crybaby Trump is giving them permission to do so. New MAGA slogan: Real men whine!"

More fake news from the former House Slytherin Headmaster...

Biden's jokes were actually fairly decent. And he can laugh at himself. Trump can't even do that. Last WHCD he attended, he just sat glaring at Obama and Myers like the sociopath we've come to know and hate. pic.twitter.com/laPpGci4mz — 𝕂ҼⅰԵⅰ™ (@DontBotherKeiti) April 28, 2024

Another stated, "The remarks about Sleepy Donald were more than welcomed. Trump is always insulting Biden so it was long overdue that Biden give him a taste of his own medicine. We particularly liked that "Trump's life was Stormy these days!" Trump refused to attend these dinners because he can't take a joke. That's because every joke has some truth in it!"

When people laugh at Trump, it's always the 'worst thing ever' to him pic.twitter.com/ZAp58jYzBN — 🌻Justice⚖Now 🌟🇺🇸 (@ChrisJustice01) April 28, 2024

Speaking about Trump's inability to 'take a joke,' one user pointed out, "President Biden can joke about himself. Trump didn't even attend these because he's so thin-skinned. Says a lot." Yet another person stated, "It speaks volumes that Trump had nothing better to do last night than watch President Biden and Colin Jost make fun of him at the #WHCD." Someone else chimed in and said, "You literally whine about him all day. The next 5 years will be hard for you."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

According to The Washington Post, Biden took many jabs at Trump during his speech. “The 2024 election is in full swing and, yes, age is an issue,” President Biden told the crowd. “I’m a grown man running against a 6-year-old.” “Can we just acknowledge how refreshing it is,” Jost later added, “to see a president of the United States at an event that doesn’t begin with a bailiff saying, ‘All rise!’”

The remarks about Sleepy Donald were more than welcomed. Trump is always insulting Biden so it was long overdue that Biden give him a taste of his own medicine. We particularly liked that "Trump's life was Stormy these days!"

Trump refused to attend these dinners because he… — BOOKS OUR PASSION (@rubydiana) April 28, 2024

The night finished with strong shows of support for democracy and press freedom. Jost stated, "Your words speak truth to power. Your words bring light to the darkness.” Then he paused and grinned, “And most importantly, your words train the AI programs that will soon replace you.” Biden ended with a toast, saying, “To a free press. To an informed citizenry. To an America where freedom and democracy endure. God bless America.”

Bodden is talking about the WHCD.



He probably fell asleep. He can't stay awake during the day. We know he didn't stay up at night. He has no sense of humor. That's one of the differences between Biden and Trump. Trump can't laugh at himself pic.twitter.com/znj0yenvbk — вRι α. (@KARMASABLEEP) April 29, 2024

Naturally, it seems like Trump wasn't happy with the jokes, especially since he's facing the hush money trial currently. So, he took to Truth Social and exclaimed, "The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad. Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster! Doesn’t get much worse than this!"