'RHOBH' Alum Brandi Glanville Comments On Lisa Vanderpump's Horse Accident

According to Glanville, while she doesn't want to see Vanderpump hurt, she wouldn't mind seeing her former cast mate and one-time friend lose her millions.

“I would like to hear that she lost all of her money. That would make me happy,” Glanville admitted, likely giving a nod to a lawsuit she was tied after allegedly repeating something she heard from Vanderpump.

"Everyone’s like, ‘Aren’t you happy?’ Like, I don’t want people being thrown from horses and breaking their legs," Glanville stated.