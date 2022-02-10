Brandi Glanville addressed Lisa Vanderpump's fall from her horse on a podcast earlier this week.
'RHOBH' Alum Brandi Glanville Comments On Lisa Vanderpump's Horse Accident
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Talen Horton-Tucker To Raptors, Cam Reddish & Alec Burks To Lakers In Rumored 3-Way Deal Involving Knicks
NBA Rumors: Jazz Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson & Draft Pick In Proposed Blockbuster
'I Earned The Right To Be In Closing Lineups': Russell Westbrook Expresses Disappointment Over Late-Game Benching Against Bucks
NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Ben Simmons To Warriors For Draymond Green, Jordan Poole & Moses Moody
Brandi Glanville Wishes Lisa Vanderpump No Physical Harm
While appearing on the podcast of former Below Deck: Mediterranean cast member Hannah Ferrier, titled Dear Reality, You're Effed, Brandi Glanville, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reacted to the horse accident Lisa Vanderpump suffered at the end of last month.
“I heard that she got seriously injured, and I obviously don’t want anyone that I hate to even get hurt physically,” Glanville said, via Heavy.
Brandi Glanville Wouldn't Mind Seeing Lisa Vanderpump Go Broke
According to Glanville, while she doesn't want to see Vanderpump hurt, she wouldn't mind seeing her former cast mate and one-time friend lose her millions.
“I would like to hear that she lost all of her money. That would make me happy,” Glanville admitted, likely giving a nod to a lawsuit she was tied after allegedly repeating something she heard from Vanderpump.
"Everyone’s like, ‘Aren’t you happy?’ Like, I don’t want people being thrown from horses and breaking their legs," Glanville stated.
Brandi Glanville Wouldn't Mind If Lisa Vanderpump's Show Was Canceled
Glanville went on to say that in addition to being on board with Vanderpump losing her money, she'd also not be bummed to find out that one of Vanderpump's shows were canceled.
"Like, if it was a money situation or if her show got canceled, maybe. But no, I don’t want that for anyone, at all,” Glanville explained.
Since Vanderpump quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019, Vanderpump has continued to appear on Vanderpump Rules and has also been featured on Overserved and Vanderpump Dogs.
Ken Todd Was Shocked by Lisa Vanderpump's Fall
In addition to Glanville weighing in on Vanderpump's fall, Vanderpump's husband, Ken Todd, also spoke out.
“When I saw her thrown off, I couldn’t believe it I was in shock,” Todd told TMZ last week as his wife underwent surgery at a nearby hospital. “I ran over there and she was just…on the floor. And she knew that she’d broken her leg straight away. She just said ‘I’ve broken my leg, I’ve broken my leg.’”
“I think maybe that was her last ride. I wouldn’t let her ride again. Our horse was a gentle horse. A Cavalia horse, perfect. He was amazing. Something spooked him. And you never know when that’s gonna happen," he continued to the outlet.