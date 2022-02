The Golden State Warriors have found a true leader in Stephen Curry. While not always loud or outspoken, he's led by example on and off the court to help turn the Dubs into one of the world-class organizations in the NBA.

Curry is one of the biggest revolutionaries of the game and as such, his impact and influence go way beyond the premises of the CHASE Center. He draws a lot of attention and love everywhere he goes, even in rival cities.