Days before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, rumors surrounding All-Star shooting guard James Harden and his future with the Brooklyn Nets have started to heat up. The Nets may not be actively trading Harden but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they are open to discussing a deal involving "The Beard," especially if an interested team could make an offer that could "elevate the team" and "make the roster well-rounded." One of the most intriguing trade partners for the Nets in the deal involving Harden is the Golden State Warriors.
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire James Harden For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins
James Harden To Golden State Warriors
Having a plethora of interesting trade assets, the Warriors are one of the teams that are currently in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster trade. As of now, it remains unknown if the Warriors have any plan of joining the pursuit of Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but some people have started presenting an idea of what the potential trade would look like. In the proposed trade scenario by Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors would be sending a trade package that includes Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Harden and Nicolas Claxton.
Is The Trade Worth Exploring For Warriors?
Though they would be getting the best player in the trade, this wouldn't be a no-brainer type of deal for the Warriors. Aside from the fact that "The Beard" is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, he could also become an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 NBA offseason. The assets that they need to give up to the Nets to get Harden isn't a joke to the Warriors as it includes two young and promising players who could be part of the next era of basketball in Golden State.
However, trading for Harden would make a lot of sense if the Warriors think that they need more star power around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title this season.
James Harden Boosts Warriors' Offense
Wiggins may be currently doing well in the 2021-22 NBA season, but swapping him for a healthy Harden would be a wise move for the win-now Warriors. The potential arrival of Harden in Golden State could help the Warriors improve their offensive efficiency that is currently No. 7 in the league, scoring 109.9 points per 100 possessions. Having Harden would ease the loads on Curry's shoulders in terms of scoring, ball handling, and playmaking.
This season, the 32-year-old shooting guard is averaging 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 33.2 percent from beyond the arc. If Harden meshes well with Curry, Thompson, and Green, the Warriors would be almost unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor.
Nets Acquire An All-Star & Two Talented Prospects
The proposed trade deal with the Warriors would be worth exploring for the Nets, especially if they aren't confident that they could sign Harden to a new contract in the 2022 NBA free agency. By sending Harden to Golden State, the Nets would be receiving a young All-Star in Wiggins, two talented prospects in Wiseman and Kuminga, and a future first-round pick. The suggested trade would allow them to remain a strong title contender in the Eastern Conference while adding assets that they could use should they decide to blow things up and undergo a full-scale rebuild.