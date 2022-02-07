NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire James Harden For Trade Package Centered On Andrew Wiggins

Though they would be getting the best player in the trade, this wouldn't be a no-brainer type of deal for the Warriors. Aside from the fact that "The Beard" is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, he could also become an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 NBA offseason. The assets that they need to give up to the Nets to get Harden isn't a joke to the Warriors as it includes two young and promising players who could be part of the next era of basketball in Golden State.

However, trading for Harden would make a lot of sense if the Warriors think that they need more star power around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to have a better chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title this season.