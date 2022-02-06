NBA Rumors: James Harden To Philly, Ben Simmons & Tyrese Maxey To Brooklyn In Proposed Sixers-Nets Trade

Since Ben Simmons expressed his desire to leave, the Philadelphia 76ers have been active on the trade market, searching for an All-Star caliber talent who would help Joel Embiid win the NBA championship title. Though Simmons remains an official member of their roster, the Sixers continue to be linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including All-Star shooting guard James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets.

According to The Athletic, Daryl Morey was "hell-bent" on finding a way to bring Harden to the City of Brotherly Love since he assumed the role as the Sixers' president of basketball operations.