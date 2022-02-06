The apple didn’t fall far from the tree, with Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber as the supermodel and actress set her 7.4 million Instagram followers ablaze in Calvin Klein essentials. The 20-year-old, who’s been an ambassador for the American underwear brand since last year, flaunted her flat tummy wearing its SS22 underwear.
Kaia Gerber 'At Home' In Calvin Klein Underwear
Best Way To Relax
Kaia shows us the best way to relax at home is in a pair of Calvin Klein bra top, panties, and socks. The soft cotton material caresses her skin and allows her to stretch comfortably flaunting her teeny tiny waistline. The 20-year-old's skin is smooth as a newborn's and you can see her tiny tattoos on her outstretched arm. In case you didn't catch her curves in the first two slides, Kaia adds a short video twisting and turning to show all angles in the last slide.
Abs For Days
Calvin Klein’s partnership with Heron Preston meshed the classic soft cotton with stretchy elastane using the signature branded band for the waistline. Kaia doubles over in the black version of her previous underwear contracting her abs and thigh muscle. She wore a simple gold chain as her only accessory parting her lips as her shoulder-length brown hair framed her face. Kaia shares more variations of the fashion house’s underwear basics in her picture carousel.
A Multitalented Star
Since her debut on American Horror Story, Kaia continues to wow us with her acting abilities. Calvin Klein encouraged its models to express themselves in their natural professions as part of their campaign. The fashion house recognized her multi-talents, crediting her as a “model, actress, and book club host” for the Discover the Language of Calvin Klein campaign. In line with that vision, Kaia delivered a passionate monologue Letting it out in the Bodega wearing low-rise denim and white cotton Calvin Klein tank.
In this monologue, Kaia agitates over reconnecting with an old friend over a call with peaking anxiety. In an anti-climax, we realize she’s thinking out loud in a convenience store as she asks the cashier for her bill after buying a pack of chewing gum.
Double Dose
Kaia throws it back in this orange Calvin Klein triangle bralette and bikini two-piece. The high rise waist band frames her hip and highlights the curves of her well-rounded bum. Showing off a flat tummy and super-toned body, the actress serves a double dose of sexiness.
Kaia also warms her feet in high-ankle Calvin Klein monogrammed socks (she seems to love those a lot.)