Sofia Vergara In Bikini Time Travels Back To The '90s

Of course, Vergara’s millions of fans can never get enough of her beauty, with several commenters praising her looks both then and now, with one fan opining, "U...pretty much look EXACTLY the same- just upgraded your makeup to current trend! Sassy, sexy, smart, & sensational at making us all laugh! Thx 4 sharing with us you beautiful icon. #relevant #timeless #dontstop 👏😍✌.” Even her co-host on America’s Got Talent added on her feed, “Haven’t changed.” Who could ever deny that Sofia has remained a gorgeous woman all this time?!

Early in her career, Vergara worked on game shows and on Univision as a hostess, but now the 49-year-old has serious clout in Hollywood, with a production company and several new projects upcoming. Aside from her career, the mother of one and husband of Joe ‘Magic Mike’ Manganiello has lots to be proud of, and with every throwback she releases on her social media, she reminds fans that she is still the same Sophia from yesteryear. With the new year just starting, it will be interesting to see if Sophia Vergara graces her fans with many more throwback posts over the course of 2022.