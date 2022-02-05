The Modern Family star strikes a gorgeous pose in a titillating throwback.
Sofia Vergara In Bikini Time Travels Back To The '90s
Fact: Sofia Vergara Has Always Been Hot!
Sofia Vergara ages like fine wine, and recently, the television star posted a photo of herself that was a blast from the past, reminding her 24.4 million Instagram fans that before she hit the big leagues in Hollywood, she was a model trying to advance her career.
In the throwback post that takes fans all the way back to the 90s, Vergara is in a gold bikini with the sun and Miami backdrop behind her. The photo may shock some fans that are not used to seeing the star with blonde hair, which is her natural color.
From Model To ‘Modern Family’
Aside from being a natural born stunner, Sofia Vergara also had acting chops that she wanted to display on screen, and after working in the fashion industry for several years, the actress began transitioning to roles that eventually brought her to Modern Family fame and eventually being the highest-paid Latina ever in the history of television. With the vintage post, Vergara reminds fans of where she came from and how humble she is to be in such a coveted position in the entertainment industry.
Fans Are Loving The Throwback
Of course, Vergara’s millions of fans can never get enough of her beauty, with several commenters praising her looks both then and now, with one fan opining, "U...pretty much look EXACTLY the same- just upgraded your makeup to current trend! Sassy, sexy, smart, & sensational at making us all laugh! Thx 4 sharing with us you beautiful icon. #relevant #timeless #dontstop 👏😍✌.” Even her co-host on America’s Got Talent added on her feed, “Haven’t changed.” Who could ever deny that Sofia has remained a gorgeous woman all this time?!
Early in her career, Vergara worked on game shows and on Univision as a hostess, but now the 49-year-old has serious clout in Hollywood, with a production company and several new projects upcoming. Aside from her career, the mother of one and husband of Joe ‘Magic Mike’ Manganiello has lots to be proud of, and with every throwback she releases on her social media, she reminds fans that she is still the same Sophia from yesteryear. With the new year just starting, it will be interesting to see if Sophia Vergara graces her fans with many more throwback posts over the course of 2022.