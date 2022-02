According to Page Six and Daily Mail, Miller and Green stepped out to the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, sparking dating rumors. Paparazzi photos showed the pair looking close as they entered the venue, with Green holding her Miller's arm and affectionately resting a hand on her shoulders.

The gorgeous actress looked effortlessly chic in a light-gray Gucci wool pantsuit, which she accessorized with a simple white tee, a baby-blue handbag, and yellow suede boots. Likewise, Green cut a dashing figure in a blue jacket and corduroy trousers, paired with a loose-fitting shirt and a light-gray wool scarf, with Page Six noticing the young actor mirrored his date's look.