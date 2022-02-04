'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Offers Update After Marriage Drama With Husband Joe

Melissa Gorga spoke to Us Weekly on February 1, ahead of Tuesday night's premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 about the current status of her marriage to husband Joe Gorga.

“We’re doing great,” Melissa, who has been married to Joe since 2004, confirmed. “The pandemic was a little rough. I think it brought out a lot of our real feelings.”

Amid the pandemic, Melissa, along with the rest of the world, was spending a lot more one-on-one with Joe and their kids, including daughter Antonia, 16, and sons Gino, 14, and Joey, 11, and understandably, that posed its challenges.