Zendaya's Dog Noon Is The Cutest Sidekick

Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

You don't need to be Cesar Millan to know that Zendaya Coleman's dog Noon has personality. While the black Miniature Schnauzer has met the "dog whisperer" in person for a private lesson on canine etiquette (but more on that later), proof of his adorable shenanigans is found all over his mom's Instagram feed, with the Euphoria star admittedly indulging his antics.

"Oh, I’m definitely an enabler,” she told Millan back in 2017.

The lovable pooch even has his own account on the social media platform where fans can keep up with his busy schedule of naps, car rides, walks on the beach, and "annoying Darnell [Appling, Zendaya's assistant and close friend]," as his bio candidly states.

Despite being a handful sometimes, Noon and his mom make the perfect duo. Scroll for a look at some of their sweetest moments together.

The Latest

Dorit Kemsley Reveals Erika Jayne 'Stronger' Amid 'RHOBH' Season 12

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Vanderpump May Write Off Horse Riding After Breaking Leg

Eli Manning Defends The Giants Amid Brian Flores' Accusations

'Honored, Privileged': Chris Paul Expresses Gratitude For 12th NBA All-Star Selection

'None Of That Means Anything': Cowboys' Micah Parsons Says Of Praise About His Outstanding Season

Together Since 2015

instagram | Zendaya

Before Noon came along, Zendaya was sharing her world with a giant black Schnauzer named Midnight, which her family got when she was 8. Upon Midnight's passing, the actress was gifted a new pup on Christmas 2015, with the Spider-Man star excitedly sharing the big news on Instagram at the time.

"Most of you know I lost my baby Midnight a while ago, and I thought I could never love another pet again...until this little angel was given to me on Christmas Eve...," the actress wrote alongside a photo of the cute puppy.

"He's literally a mini Midnight," Zendaya continued, "he peed on my bed 3 times last night and I didn't care, I mean look at that face."

The star added: "What a beautiful gift...right when I needed it the most. I'm so thankful for this little man, welcome to the world Noon."

The following Christmas, she was sharing another photo from their first encounter, along with a more recent one to show how much Noon had grown.

"One year ago today," she wrote in the caption.

Entertainment

Dua Lipa In Bikini Enjoys 'Cowgirl Moment'

By Rebecca Cukier

Set Life

Since then, Zendaya and Noon have been practically inseparable, with the pooch even accompanying his mom to work whenever possible. Spending their first two years together on the K.C. Undercover set, the pup developed a hyper personality early on, although Vogue did note that he was very well behaved during shooting and "frenetic" the rest of the time.

Stepping in to offer some expert advice, Dog Whisperer and Dog Nation host Cesar Millan told Zendaya back in 2017: “What you have here is a dog that is borderline hyper and a human who does affection, affection, affection.”

“Try to raise a kid with affection, affection, affection. What is that called? A spoiled kid,” he added, with Zendaya conceding: “That’s exactly what he is.”

Hailie Jade In Bikini Longs For Paradise

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bathing Suit Spreads Good Vibes

Best Hiking Partner

instagram | Noon Coleman

Luckily, Zendaya was able to find a solution and, following Millan's recommendation that Noon needed more exercise, she began taking him on hikes.

"So I go on hikes that nobody is ever around me. It's just me and like Darnell and my dog," she said last year, revealing that's one of her favorite ways to relax.

Based on her Insta posts, her walks with Noon are always a riot. Just watch this clip from 2017 where the pair channeled The Lion King.

Another post that left fans in stitches was a photo of Zendaya carrying Noon on her shoulders because he got tired from hiking.

"Noony got tired so you know...motherly duties😂," read the caption.

Style Icons

instagram | Zendaya

Aside from having a lot of pent-up energy, Noon also has plenty of swag. If the photo above of him rocking his stylish floral bowtie doesn't convince you, the adorable pooch breaking into fashion might. The pup got his first modeling gig with his mom's "Daya by Zendaya" clothing line back when it was first launched in 2016, with the star quipping on Instagram: "My son/newest daya model wearing the generation Z crop top😂." Check it out below.

Cutest Sidekick

Noon always manages to steal the show even during Zendaya's public appearances. When the actress was snapped going into Jimmy Kimmel Live in eye-catching Zimmermann Resistance leather pants and ruffled silk shirt back in 2019, Noon still found a way to eclipse his mom, as seen in the photos below shared on his Instagram page.

"Moms [sic] cute and all but look at me. I’ve got my own security guards and people wanting to meet me. Life’s great," hilariously read the caption.

The lovable pup was even featured in the beautiful fan art on display on both their Instagrams.

Proving he's the ultimate sidekick, Noon also embraced the role of Zendaya's Valentine in a February 2016 post long before Tom Holland was in the picture.

"My valentine😍😍😍 #noon," the actress wrote alongside a photo of him wearing stylish sunglasses, which you can see below.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Declares Her Vacation Type

Miley Cyrus Is All Legs In Pantless 'Bananas' Photo

Penelope Cruz Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Shows Gratitude

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.