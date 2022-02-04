Zendaya's Dog Noon Is The Cutest Sidekick

You don't need to be Cesar Millan to know that Zendaya Coleman's dog Noon has personality. While the black Miniature Schnauzer has met the "dog whisperer" in person for a private lesson on canine etiquette (but more on that later), proof of his adorable shenanigans is found all over his mom's Instagram feed, with the Euphoria star admittedly indulging his antics.

"Oh, I’m definitely an enabler,” she told Millan back in 2017.

The lovable pooch even has his own account on the social media platform where fans can keep up with his busy schedule of naps, car rides, walks on the beach, and "annoying Darnell [Appling, Zendaya's assistant and close friend]," as his bio candidly states.

Despite being a handful sometimes, Noon and his mom make the perfect duo. Scroll for a look at some of their sweetest moments together.