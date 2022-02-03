NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Send Julius Randle To Wizards For Caldwell-Pope, Hachimura, Holiday & Draft Pick

Getty | Jim McIsaac

Sports
JB Baruelo

As the 2022 NBA trade deadline draws closer, rumors surrounding veteran power forward Julius Randle and his future with the New York Knicks continue to heat up. With the recent issue between him and their fans and his failure to live up to expectations from the massive contract he signed last summer, there's a growing belief around the league that the Knicks would look to move Randle.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Randle to their roster.

The Latest

Becky Lynch Comments On 'Belt Exchange' Incident With Charlotte Flair

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sell Their First Marital Home For $10.4 Million

'Completely Fabricated': Browns Deny Hue Jackson Accusations

Philadelphia 76ers At Dallas Mavericks [Feb 4] - NBA Picks And Predictions

NFL Rumors: The Trade Offer That Could Send Aaron Rodgers To The Broncos

Julius Randle To Washington Wizards

Getty | Stacy Revere

One of the potential suitors of Randle before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Washington Wizards. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report talked about new trade packages and landings spots for the NBA's top deadline targets. For Randle, Buckley suggested a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send him to the Wizards before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Wizards would be acquiring Randle from the Knicks in exchange for a trade package that includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura, Aaron Holiday, and a future first-round pick.

Sports

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Skier Sets New Record As The Teen With The Most Medals In X-Games

By chisom

Julius Randle Teams Up With Bradley Beal

Getty | Patrick Smith

The proposed trade deal would make sense for the Wizards, especially if they want to become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season. Buckley believes that pairing Bradley Beal with Randle would strengthen the Wizards' chances of reaching the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

"If his shooting rates recovered, he'd be a fascinating co-star for Beal," Buckley wrote, referring to Randle. "When Randle is feeling it from range, he offers three-level scoring with significant secondary distributing and a heavy appetite for rebounds. Slot some shooters and willing defenders around them, and Washington might have a twosome capable of leading a playoff charge."

Erin Andrews Reacts To Troy Aikman's Rumors

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Julius Randle's On-Court Impact

Getty | Elsa

Randle may have failed to live up to expectations from his massive salary, but he would still be a great addition to the Wizards. His potential arrival in Washington would boost their frontcourt and significantly improve their performance on the offensive end of the floor. In Randle, the Wizards would be getting a very reliable second-scoring option next to Beal, as well as a monster rebounder, a great on-court facilitator, and a decent floor-spacer.

This season, the 27-year-old power forward is averaging 18.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Why The Knicks Would Make The Trade

Getty | Rich Graessle

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Knicks if they no longer believe that Randle is the player who would lead them back to title contention. By sending Randle to New York, the Knicks would be receiving two veterans in KCP and Holiday, a young big man in Hachimura, and a future first-round pick.

Caldwell-Pope would give the Knicks a three-and-D wingman with championship experience, while Holiday would provide them with another veteran in their second unit. Hachimura may still have plenty of things that he needs to improve his game, but Buckley labeled him as the "best incoming asset" that the Knicks would receive from the Wizards.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Declares Her Vacation Type

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Dua Lipa Delivers 'Weekly Report' In Bikini

Erin Andrews Reacts To Troy Aikman's Rumors

Olympian Kelly Sildaru In Bathing Suit Spreads Good Vibes

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.