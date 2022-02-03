NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Send Julius Randle To Wizards For Caldwell-Pope, Hachimura, Holiday & Draft Pick

As the 2022 NBA trade deadline draws closer, rumors surrounding veteran power forward Julius Randle and his future with the New York Knicks continue to heat up. With the recent issue between him and their fans and his failure to live up to expectations from the massive contract he signed last summer, there's a growing belief around the league that the Knicks would look to move Randle.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Randle to their roster.