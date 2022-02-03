'Completely Fabricated': Browns Deny Hue Jackson Accusations

Former Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores took a bullet for the rest of his colleagues, suing the Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and NFL for racism in hiring.

Among the accusations, Flores revealed the Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per every loss and that he was actually angry at the fact the team closed the season in a winning streak.

To continue stirring the pot, former Cleveland Browns HC Hue Jackson implied that it was a common practice around the league and that the franchise may have made him a similar offer.

Getty | Icon Sportswire

Besides raising controversy on Twitter, Jackson claimed that the truth will eventually come out and will even provide proof and testimony to back up Flores' legal pursuit:

“The sources also said Jackson has expressed a willingness to provide both testimony and materials to the class action suit, alleging that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam financially incentivized “tanking” for draft position through the use of a bonus structure during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, when Cleveland went 1-31," reported Sportsnaut.

The Browns Deny All Accusations

Shutterstock | 66639

Needless to say, the Browns didn't wait long to shut down that narrative and categorically deny the rumors, claiming that Jackson's story was completely fabricated:

“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated,” the team said in a statement, per Cleveland.com. “Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

Jackson Clarifies His Comments

Getty | Cliff Hawkins

Jackson later took on to SportsCenter to clear the air on his comments, stating that it's not like the Browns offered him money to lose but that they did everything they possibly could to make sure the team didn't win:

“Well, I need to really explain that because I think people have taken that and run and said, ‘Hey, I think you were in on something that happened,'” Jackson said, as quoted by the New York Post. “That’s not the case. What I was trying to make sure people understood is that we were paid for — you’re gonna see it as losing — but the way the team was built, there was no chance to win, and win at a high level. You’re in a situation where what you have to do is do the best you can. My record that year was 1-15.”

While this clarification won't exactly help his credibility, this won't be the last we hear about this story, that's for sure.

