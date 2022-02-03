'Completely Fabricated': Browns Deny Hue Jackson Accusations

Former Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores took a bullet for the rest of his colleagues, suing the Dolphins, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, and NFL for racism in hiring.

Among the accusations, Flores revealed the Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay him $100,000 per every loss and that he was actually angry at the fact the team closed the season in a winning streak.

To continue stirring the pot, former Cleveland Browns HC Hue Jackson implied that it was a common practice around the league and that the franchise may have made him a similar offer.