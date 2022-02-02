Olympian Simone Biles' 'Short & Sweet' Dating History

Inseparable ever since, Biles and Owens often share insights into their sweet love story on social media, with a recent date-night update from the gymnast showing them all loved-up in matching outfits, as seen below. The couple is now 15-months strong and is reportedly living together in Biles' Spring, Houston home, which they share with their three bulldogs, Zeus, Lilo, and Rambo.
Back in December, the Olympian praised her man on Insta, writing: "I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you." See the post below.
Biles also gushed about her beau during a virtual appearance on The Today Show: "He's a real man. I just, I love him. We have a great time together."
The gymnast continued: "Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great. He's an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless."
Likewise, Owens lavished her with praise on Insta ahead of the Summer Games. "First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint," he wrote, sharing a couple's selfie in which she was holding a rose. "It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ."
The footballer has said of the relationship that it "was a match made in heaven," which also seems to apply to their dogs.
"He also has a bulldog [Zeus], so I feel like besides him being a cherry on top, that was really amazing, and our dogs get along well," Biles revealed.