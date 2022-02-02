Olympian Simone Biles' 'Short & Sweet' Dating History

The pandemic may have ended one of her relationships but it also offered the perfect opportunity for a new romance to blossom. Biles and her current boyfriend, Houston Texans football player Jonathan Owens, got close over lockdown, with the NFL star telling Texas Monthly last June: “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

While it's not clear when they became involved, the athlete couple connected on Raya sometime in March 2020 after a chance encounter at NRG Stadium in Houston three months prior. At the time, Owens didn't know who Biles was, which led to them organically interacting without the pressure of stardom.

“I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked,” he explained.

The pair first sparked dating rumors after she posted a shout-out for his birthday on her Instagram Story that July. Sharing a photo of the Houston Texans' safety giving her a piggyback ride, she wrote: “Hope this year brings you everything you want and more.”

One month later, they made their romance public with a pair of cute selfies captioned: "it’s just us 🤎."