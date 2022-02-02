Olympian Simone Biles' 'Short & Sweet' Dating History

Getty | Amy Sussman

Alexandra Lozovschi

Just like Simone Biles herself, her relationship history is short and sweet. The 24-year-old Olympic Gold Medalist has publicly dated two people, both accomplished athletes who share the burden of being in the spotlight.

Given her remarkable career achievements -- the gymnast boasts 32 combined Olympic and World Championship medals, of which 26 are gold -- it's impressive that she finds the time to date at all. In fact, Biles didn't have her first serious boyfriend until 2017, telling Entertainment Tonight that year: "At 20 years old I feel like you should have gone through those things and gone on dates. I have been on like, maybe one proper date."

Scroll for a look at her high-profile romances.

2017-2020: Stacey Ervin Jr.

instagram | Stacey Ervin Jr.

Biles' first official boyfriend was fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. The pair first crossed paths at the P&G Gymnastics Championships in August 2014 but didn't start dating until three years later. According to POPSUGAR, the two were reunited after her Dancing With the Stars stint in 2017 when her adopted mother and biological grandmother, Nellie Biles, hired Ervin to be a coach at her gym.

Making the relationship Instagram-official in August that year, Biles dished to PEOPLE that their first date was at a sushi restaurant: "He knows I don’t like sushi and he forced me! It was out of my comfort zone, which I liked.”

She also got real about her romance with a fellow athlete: "We already know in each other’s lives we don’t come first, and that’s okay with the both of us. So we do what we need to do, and then when we come together it’s fine.”

Why They Broke Up

instagram | Simone Biles

The seven-time Olympic medalist and the former national-team gymnast dated for about three years, splitting up in March 2020. Biles opened up about the breakup to Vogue in her August 2020 cover story: “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best.”

Although she didn't reveal the exact reasons why they parted ways, it seems like the exes fell apart during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I think for athletes, it’s hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time. That kind of throws your whole balance off,” she shared. “Because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It’s kind of our oasis. Without that, you’re stuck at home with your own thoughts.”

Both Biles and Ervin purged their Instagrams of any photos together post-split, so it's safe to assume they haven't remained friends.

2020 - Present: Jonathan Owens

Getty | Carmen Mandato

The pandemic may have ended one of her relationships but it also offered the perfect opportunity for a new romance to blossom. Biles and her current boyfriend, Houston Texans football player Jonathan Owens, got close over lockdown, with the NFL star telling Texas Monthly last June: “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything. So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

While it's not clear when they became involved, the athlete couple connected on Raya sometime in March 2020 after a chance encounter at NRG Stadium in Houston three months prior. At the time, Owens didn't know who Biles was, which led to them organically interacting without the pressure of stardom.

“I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked,” he explained.

The pair first sparked dating rumors after she posted a shout-out for his birthday on her Instagram Story that July. Sharing a photo of the Houston Texans' safety giving her a piggyback ride, she wrote: “Hope this year brings you everything you want and more.”

One month later, they made their romance public with a pair of cute selfies captioned: "it’s just us 🤎."

15-Months Strong

Inseparable ever since, Biles and Owens often share insights into their sweet love story on social media, with a recent date-night update from the gymnast showing them all loved-up in matching outfits, as seen below. The couple is now 15-months strong and is reportedly living together in Biles' Spring, Houston home, which they share with their three bulldogs, Zeus, Lilo, and Rambo.

Back in December, the Olympian praised her man on Insta, writing: "I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you." See the post below.

Biles also gushed about her beau during a virtual appearance on The Today Show: "He's a real man. I just, I love him. We have a great time together."

The gymnast continued: "Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great. He's an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless."

Likewise, Owens lavished her with praise on Insta ahead of the Summer Games. "First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint," he wrote, sharing a couple's selfie in which she was holding a rose. "It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ."

The footballer has said of the relationship that it "was a match made in heaven," which also seems to apply to their dogs.

"He also has a bulldog [Zeus], so I feel like besides him being a cherry on top, that was really amazing, and our dogs get along well," Biles revealed.

