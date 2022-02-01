She may not look it, but Goldie Hawn is a proud, card-carrying member of the AARP, but one would hardly know it considering how active a lifestyle she leads.
Goldie Hawn Shakes Her Hips 'Like A Polaroid Picture'
You Are What You Drink!
The Oscar winner and mother to doppelganger Kate Hudson is known for her comedic laugh just as much as her fitness regimen, and her 3.1 followers on Instagram often get an inside look and tips on how she maintains such a pace at her age.
On a recent post, Goldie, 76, can be seen shaking things up literally and figuratively in her kitchen, dancing up a storm while doing errands. As she proclaims in her post:
Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance! 💃🏼 It’s all up to us!
Goldie stresses drinking for health and is known for sipping on several veggie-based energy drinks throughout the day to keep her skin glowing and radiant. Hawn’s ingredients include flaxseed oil, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, and kale. Even with all the nutrients, the actress claims that she still snacks at least once a day!
Hit The Trails!
Whether walking or running, Hawn stresses that in order to keep healthy, it is important to move every day and that means 15 to 30 minutes of interval training, walking, or running. Hawn maintains her arms with yoga, low intensity barbells, and stretching. These are some of the ways in which she is able to ignite her metabolism and keep her stunning figure well into her 70s!
Be Mindful!
She is known for her spiritual outlook, and Goldie believes that mindfulness does not just apply to thinking, but to how we eat as well. Hawn’s mantra for living entails listening to your body and acting accordingly. Thus, if your body is telling you to stop eating, then put the fork down and move on to something else. It’s that simple!
Like many people, Goldie does not have all the time in the world, so when she gets into her kitchen, she is thinking about the economy of time and maximizing the experience. This equates to meals that are delicious and easy to make. Think veggies, lean meats, and grains all nestled into one pot. This is the way to nutritious meals that are full of flavor and the nutrients you need a day.
Now that you have a glimpse of Goldie’s routine, try incorporating it into your lifestyle and you too can look as great at 76!