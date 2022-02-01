The Oscar winner and mother to doppelganger Kate Hudson is known for her comedic laugh just as much as her fitness regimen, and her 3.1 followers on Instagram often get an inside look and tips on how she maintains such a pace at her age.

On a recent post, Goldie, 76, can be seen shaking things up literally and figuratively in her kitchen, dancing up a storm while doing errands. As she proclaims in her post:

Washing dishes doesn’t have to be a chore, it can be a dance! 💃🏼 It’s all up to us!

Goldie stresses drinking for health and is known for sipping on several veggie-based energy drinks throughout the day to keep her skin glowing and radiant. Hawn’s ingredients include flaxseed oil, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, and kale. Even with all the nutrients, the actress claims that she still snacks at least once a day!