Breyer, 83, announced that he would be stepping down last week.

According to The Washington Post, that would have never happened without intense pressure from liberal activists, organizations, and super PACs.

This "extraordinary" pressure campaign, as The Post put it, included op-eds in major newspapers, billboards, letters, ads, and many other forms of advocacy.

Democratic politicians, for the most part, issued carefully-worded statements as activists and liberal operatives worked behind the scenes to ensure Breyer retires while there's still time for President Joe Biden to nominate a young replacement.