NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Anthony Davis To Hawks For Four Players & Three Draft Picks

Giving up all those assets for Davis should be a no-brainer for the Hawks, especially if they are serious about contending for the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Davis may have gone through plenty of ups and downs earlier this season, but he remains one of the best two-way contributors in the league. His potential arrival in Atlanta won't only make them more dangerous on the offensive end, but it would also help them improve their defensive efficiency that currently ranks 27th in the league, allowing 111.2 points per 100 possessions.

Davis would give the Hawks a very reliable second-scoring option next to Young, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.