The Atlanta Hawks entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title. Unfortunately, the Hawks struggled earlier this season and failed to live up to expectations from the team that is ready to dethrone the reigning NBA champions, Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks may be finally starting to learn how to consistently win games, but most people believe that they need more star power around Trae Young to have a realistic chance of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Sends Anthony Davis To Hawks For Four Players & Three Draft Picks
Anthony Davis To Atlanta Hawks
One of the dream trade targets for the Hawks is All-Star power forward Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Hawks to acquire Davis from the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Hawks would be sending a package that includes De'Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Onyeka Okongwu, Delon Wright, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Lakers in exchange for Davis, Kendrick Nunn, and DeAndre Jordan.
Anthony Davis' On-Court Impact On Hawks
Giving up all those assets for Davis should be a no-brainer for the Hawks, especially if they are serious about contending for the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Davis may have gone through plenty of ups and downs earlier this season, but he remains one of the best two-way contributors in the league. His potential arrival in Atlanta won't only make them more dangerous on the offensive end, but it would also help them improve their defensive efficiency that currently ranks 27th in the league, allowing 111.2 points per 100 possessions.
Davis would give the Hawks a very reliable second-scoring option next to Young, a monster rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.
Lakers Get Rebuilding Assets
The proposed blockbuster deal with the Hawks would make sense for the Lakers in a way that it would help them prepare for their life after LeBron James retires. Aside from acquiring three future draft assets, the Lakers would also be adding two young and promising players who could be part of their long-term future.
"Heading to Hollywood is a nice combination of high-upside young players and veterans to keep competitive," Teape wrote. "De’Andre Hunter was technically selected by the Lakers in 2019, but the draft pick used to select him was sent to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Davis deal and then re-routed to Atlanta. He, along with Onyeka Okongwu, provide the Lakers with two immensely talented building blocks for the future alongside Talen Horton-Tucker."
Proposed Trade Has Minimal Chance Of Happening
No matter how intriguing the Hawks' offer is, it's highly unlikely that the Lakers would consider such a trade scenario before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Davis may have struggled earlier this season but as of now, the Lakers haven't shown any indication that they are planning to make him available on the trade market. Though they are currently out of the playoff race, the Lakers are still focused on reaching the NBA Finals and reclaiming their throne this year.
Also, if ever they decide to move Davis, it would only be in a deal that would allow them to build a more competitive roster around James.