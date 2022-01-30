Olympian Eileen Gu Flaunts Killer Legs In The Mountains

Eileen Gu has been highlighting her Olympian legs while in shorts and amid a stunning mountain backdrop. The freestyle skier, this year making headlines for both her Louis Vuitton and Victoria's Secret brand deals, was shouting out yet another well-known company back in 2021, posting from Austrian mountains and name-dropping Tiffany & Co.

Eileen stunned her Instagram followers while kicking up a leg and by a window overlooking the Scharnitz horizon, and fans have sent over 13,000 likes. See why below.