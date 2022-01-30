Olympian Eileen Gu Flaunts Killer Legs In The Mountains

Shutterstock | 256742494

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Eileen Gu has been highlighting her Olympian legs while in shorts and amid a stunning mountain backdrop. The freestyle skier, this year making headlines for both her Louis Vuitton and Victoria's Secret brand deals, was shouting out yet another well-known company back in 2021, posting from Austrian mountains and name-dropping Tiffany & Co.

Eileen stunned her Instagram followers while kicking up a leg and by a window overlooking the Scharnitz horizon, and fans have sent over 13,000 likes. See why below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Rockets, John Wall & Eric Gordon To LA Lakers In Proposed Trade

The 'Euphoria' Season 2 Twist We Didn't See Coming

Why People Don't Believe The Kanye-Julia Fox Coupling

January Jones Celebrates 103 Degrees In Bikini

Dua Lipa In Bikini Enjoys 'Cowgirl Moment'

Stuns In Austria Snaps

Scroll for the photos. Gu has been making all kinds of headlines as she climbs the celebrity ranks - while she isn't the only skier blurring the lines with Hollywood vibes, she is solidly ahead, having snagged herself both a spot for Vuitton and joining stars including Bella Hadid and Priyanka Chopra for lingerie giant VS.

Eileen posed in black shorts, white socks, and a white shirt offset by a sleeveless dark jacket, showing off her famous pins as she also sent out a fierce gaze.

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Her Underwear

By Rebecca Cukier

See More Photos Below

Proving she can earn her cash off the slopes, the teen sensation shouted out Tiffany & Co. in her caption, writing: "Introducing the new @tiffanyandco Knot collection ✨🖤#TiffanyPartner #KnotYourTypicalBracelet."

Eileen has since made headlines for opening up on TikTok diets and her own nutrition, this via an eye-opening interview with The New York Times.

"Diet is something I definitely think about as an athlete and a model," she revealed. "In both of my jobs, my body does the work. I haven’t talked about this very much, but last year I was struggling with eating."

Christina Aguilera In Bikini Shows Gratitude

Lindsey Vonn In Sports Bra Flaunts Insane Abs

Says Being Skinny 'Isn't Great'

Gu continued: "Being skinny isn’t really that great if it’s compromising your strength. I’m naturally very lean. I just wasn’t eating enough, or I wasn’t eating the right way. I was counting calories and thinking about food all the time."

The athlete, who fronted media outlets as she slammed the gen-z platform trends over on TikTok, explained: "What happened was that during the early months of the pandemic, I got stuck on those TikTok videos that document “what I ate today,” which was all disorders! It wasn’t even so much that I wanted to look like those girls, but I realized later that I was truly being influenced by them."

Reveals Her Calorie Intake

Shutterstock | 256742494

Happy to keep it honest and open, Eileen confirmed she does eat healthily now. She eats 2000 calories a day.

Read Next

Must Read

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys 'Long Weekend'

Salma Hayek In Bikini Enjoys 'Little Coffee'

Anna Kendrick Takes On 2022 In Bathing Suit

Dua Lipa In Bikini Enjoys 'Cowgirl Moment'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.