Olympian Eileen Gu Flaunts Killer Legs In The Mountains

Eileen stunned her Instagram followers while kicking up a leg and by a window overlooking the Scharnitz horizon, and fans have sent over 13,000 likes. See why below.
Eileen stunned her Instagram followers while kicking up a leg and by a window overlooking the Scharnitz horizon, and fans have sent over 13,000 likes. See why below.
Scroll for the photos. Gu has been making all kinds of headlines as she climbs the celebrity ranks - while she isn't the only skier blurring the lines with Hollywood vibes, she is solidly ahead, having snagged herself both a spot for Vuitton and joining stars including
Eileen posed in black shorts, white socks, and a white shirt offset by a sleeveless dark jacket, showing off her famous pins as she also sent out a fierce gaze.
Proving she can earn her cash off the slopes, the teen sensation shouted out Tiffany & Co. in her caption, writing: "Introducing the new @tiffanyandco Knot collection ✨🖤#TiffanyPartner #KnotYourTypicalBracelet."
Eileen has since made headlines for opening up on TikTok diets and her own nutrition, this via an eye-opening interview with The New York Times.
"Diet is something I definitely think about as an athlete and a model," she revealed. "In both of my jobs, my body does the work. I haven’t talked about this very much, but last year I was struggling with eating."
Gu continued: "Being skinny isn’t really that great if it’s compromising your strength. I’m naturally very lean. I just wasn’t eating enough, or I wasn’t eating the right way. I was counting calories and thinking about food all the time."
The athlete, who fronted media outlets as she slammed the gen-z platform trends over on TikTok, explained: "What happened was that during the early months of the pandemic, I got stuck on those TikTok videos that document “what I ate today,” which was all disorders! It wasn’t even so much that I wanted to look like those girls, but I realized later that I was truly being influenced by them."
Happy to keep it honest and open, Eileen confirmed she does eat healthily now. She eats 2000 calories a day.