Although Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players' Association have not agreed on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Texas Rangers are still looking to make acquisitions and moves when this incessant lockout is over. Let's take a look at what the have done this offseason and what is likely to come.
Texas Rangers Aren't Done Spending On Players
The Latest
Money, Money, Money
Jon Daniels has been apart of the Rangers organization since becoming the general manager in 2005. He was promoted to President of Baseball Operations in December 2020, with Chris Young taking over the role of GM. A decade and change since the Rangers lost their second consecutive World Series to the St. Louis Cardinals, ownership has finally given the front office permission to create and sign players to extremely lucrative contracts. For most Rangers fans, this is a pleasant departure from the penny pinching and frugal years they have had to endure.
Half A Billion
In the wee beginnings of this offseason, the Texas Rangers did something they hadn't done in quite a while. They reached deep into their pockets and shelled out the "big" money. In two days, they signed four players: 2B Marcus Semien (7 years, $175 million), P Jon Gray (4 years, $56 million), OF Kole Calhoun (1 year, $5.2 million), and finally SS Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million). Breaking the doors down on the offseason, the Rangers allocated over half a billion dollars over the course of two days. While the lockout has prevented any new signings or transactions for the Rangers (or any other team), the word around the league is that the Rangers are ready to keep spending.
What's Next?
The mantra of every Rangers fan is consistently the same. When asked about their team's prospects for the coming year, they reply "We need more pitching." And they are usually right. Rangers have been known for unbelievable talent when it comes to the batter's box. But, they fail to provide a consistent, quality outings from their pitching staff. Clayton Kershaw (Dallas native) will forever be remembered as one of the LA Dodgers' greatest pitchers (if not the entire MLB), and he is a free agent this offseason. He may be a little long in the tooth, and his arm may be banged up, but bringing a solid veteran to help hold down a starter pitcher role would provide the Rangers some small relief. If Kershaw can't be convinced to return to the Lone Star State, then the Rangers' front office has to keep looking for other quality arms. Come on Texas, sign more pitchers. Sign more pitchers. Sign more pitchers.