Texas Rangers Aren't Done Spending On Players

The mantra of every Rangers fan is consistently the same. When asked about their team's prospects for the coming year, they reply "We need more pitching." And they are usually right. Rangers have been known for unbelievable talent when it comes to the batter's box. But, they fail to provide a consistent, quality outings from their pitching staff. Clayton Kershaw (Dallas native) will forever be remembered as one of the LA Dodgers' greatest pitchers (if not the entire MLB), and he is a free agent this offseason. He may be a little long in the tooth, and his arm may be banged up, but bringing a solid veteran to help hold down a starter pitcher role would provide the Rangers some small relief. If Kershaw can't be convinced to return to the Lone Star State, then the Rangers' front office has to keep looking for other quality arms. Come on Texas, sign more pitchers. Sign more pitchers. Sign more pitchers.