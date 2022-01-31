Kaley Cuoco Handles Pants Situation In Bikini

Kaley posted poolside and in a black bikini top, and it looked like she'd predicted a bit of a SKIMS situation - long before 41-year-old
Kaley posted poolside and in a black bikini top, and it looked like she'd predicted a bit of a SKIMS situation - long before 41-year-old
Scroll for the snap. Kaley, followed by 7.1 million, posted without showing her face. The HBO Max star was photographed amid greenery and blue skies while poolside - the water was more fountain-effect hot tub as the blonde looked downwards to examine her outfit. Fans saw her in a halterneck bikini top, one she paired with a tight pair of bike shorts, seemingly the focal point for a caption.
Kaley, also wearing a straw visor, told her followers: "Yep. Leave it to me to find a swim-suit pant." More after the snap.
If you're up-to-date on Kaley's life, you'll know that Pit Bull Mix dog Norman sadly passed away in early 2021. Fans are spotting the star's pooch in the snap - one follower wrote: "Aww Norman has tail bombed the photo :P." Kaley is fresh from a heartfelt one-year tribute to Norman as the anniversary of his death brings back more memories. Taking to Instagram recently, the ex to Karl Cook wrote:
"Norman, can’t believe you have been gone a year. I’ll truly miss you forever 🖤 🐾 ‘A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more then he loves himself.'"
Kaley's days on sitcom The Big Bang Theory are well and truly over, with November 2020 marking the kick-off of thriller The Flight Attendant, now renewed for a second season. Sharing a set photo earlier this year, the actress shouted out pooch Dumptruck Dumpy, writing:
"Watch out for the real star who completely upstages me in an upcoming episode of @flightattendantonmax 🐾 @adventurers_with_dumps would like to thank the fabulous prop department for his special chair and his glam squad. Swipe for diva moments ! 🐶"
Elsewhere, Kaley continues to make headlines for being newly single. September 2021 marked the star ending her 2018-commenced marriage to equestrian Karl Cook. It'll be her second divorce.