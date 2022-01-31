Kaley Cuoco Handles Pants Situation In Bikini

Shutterstock | 2914948

Health & Lifestyle
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco showed off both her bikini body and her knack for finding "swim-suit pants" while delighting her Instagram followers back in the day. The 36-year-old sitcom star made sure her sense of humor was on display in a share fans likely haven't forgotten, one taking things back to her late twenties and seeing her army of followers delighted.

Kaley posted poolside and in a black bikini top, and it looked like she'd predicted a bit of a SKIMS situation - long before 41-year-old Kim Kardashian had founded her best-selling shapewear brand. Check it out below.

The Latest

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Killer Legs On The Beach

Beth Phoenix & The Miz Release Statements On Their Royal Rumble Match

All-Star Starter And NBA MVP? Odds Favor Sixers Star Joel Embiid For The Award

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Shakes Off The Haters Over All-Star Selection

'Hope He Doesn't Go Anywhere Unless I Do': Will Aaron Rodgers Follow Nathaniel Hackett To Denver?

Not Your Average Bikini Look

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the snap. Kaley, followed by 7.1 million, posted without showing her face. The HBO Max star was photographed amid greenery and blue skies while poolside - the water was more fountain-effect hot tub as the blonde looked downwards to examine her outfit. Fans saw her in a halterneck bikini top, one she paired with a tight pair of bike shorts, seemingly the focal point for a caption.

Kaley, also wearing a straw visor, told her followers: "Yep. Leave it to me to find a swim-suit pant." More after the snap.

Health & Lifestyle

Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

By Alexandra Lozovschi

Fans Spotting Norman

If you're up-to-date on Kaley's life, you'll know that Pit Bull Mix dog Norman sadly passed away in early 2021. Fans are spotting the star's pooch in the snap - one follower wrote: "Aww Norman has tail bombed the photo :P." Kaley is fresh from a heartfelt one-year tribute to Norman as the anniversary of his death brings back more memories. Taking to Instagram recently, the ex to Karl Cook wrote:

"Norman, can’t believe you have been gone a year. I’ll truly miss you forever 🖤 🐾 ‘A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more then he loves himself.'"

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

'The Flight Attendant' Era

Kaley's days on sitcom The Big Bang Theory are well and truly over, with November 2020 marking the kick-off of thriller The Flight Attendant, now renewed for a second season. Sharing a set photo earlier this year, the actress shouted out pooch Dumptruck Dumpy, writing:

"Watch out for the real star who completely upstages me in an upcoming episode of @flightattendantonmax 🐾 @adventurers_with_dumps would like to thank the fabulous prop department for his special chair and his glam squad. Swipe for diva moments ! 🐶"

All The Single Ladies

Shutterstock | 2914948

Elsewhere, Kaley continues to make headlines for being newly single. September 2021 marked the star ending her 2018-commenced marriage to equestrian Karl Cook. It'll be her second divorce.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

Kelly Ripa Delivers 'Downward Dog' With Her Actual Dogs

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Goldie Hawn Highlights Killer Waistline In Wild Workout

Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Show Off Their Booties In Teeny Bikinis And Enjoy A Healthy Snack

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.