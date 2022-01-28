Rhea Ripley's Royal Rumble Betting Odds Revealed

Last year, the women's
Ripley's current betting odds of winning the Rumble match are +1000, however. She is tied for the 4th best odds of anyone in the match. Scroll down to reveal who has better odds than Ripley of winning the Rumble.
Last year, the women's
Ripley's current betting odds of winning the Rumble match are +1000, however. She is tied for the 4th best odds of anyone in the match. Scroll down to reveal who has better odds than Ripley of winning the Rumble.
In the weeks and months leading to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair had been the favorite to win it for the second year in a row. Then
Bianca Belair's odds sit at +350 currently, still the second-best of anyone in the match. Alexa Bliss is the 3rd top favorite, with +700 odds to win the Rumble. Bayley is tied with Ripley with +1000 odds to win. Asuka also has the same odds to win.
Even if she doesn't win the Rumble this year, Ripley is one of WWE's top young stars. At just 25, the future is bright for her. One current WWE Hall of Famer has even expressed a desire to work with her in the future. Scroll down to reveal who it was.
Ex-Skier Shows Off Impressive Workout Routine
Beth Phoenix was recently interviewed by News 18 and spoke of her admiration for Rhea Ripley.
"I adore Rhea Ripley. I relate this a lot to motherhood. I see my own daughters growing up into the people they are becoming, the young ladies they are becoming. I have known Rhea since she was barely 20 years old. She came to the U.S. from Australia for the inaugural Mae Young Classic and she was in this giant scramble among talented women from all over the world. So young and so willing to just give it her all. I could tell she had not quite found herself in that moment – there was lot of comparison to Charlotte and she had a lot of growing to do, to find who she is; which everybody does at that age. And I watched her do that and it was a pleasure in NXT to kind of watch her find herself," Beth said in the interview.
Meanwhile, one current WWE Superstar has also expressed that Ripley would be her dream opponent at WrestleMania. Scroll down to reveal who it was.
One current WWE Superstar who admires Ripley is Queen Zelina Vega. When speaking on a live Instagram video, Zelina named Rhea Ripley as her dream opponent for WrestleMania.
"I think Rhea Ripley [would be my dream opponent for WrestleMania 38]. Rhea Ripley, and I say that because, I mean in my dream scenario, I’m the queen and a tag champion and the Raw Women’s Champion and I’m defending all of that against Rhea and I win. That’s of course what I want to happen. But, if it really was a scenario where I get to pick a dream opponent for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship, it would be against Rhea Ripley for sure," Zelina said during the interview.
Perhaps it will be Queen Zelina vs Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 38.