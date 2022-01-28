Rhea Ripley's Royal Rumble Betting Odds Revealed

Beth Phoenix was recently interviewed by News 18 and spoke of her admiration for Rhea Ripley.

"I adore Rhea Ripley. I relate this a lot to motherhood. I see my own daughters growing up into the people they are becoming, the young ladies they are becoming. I have known Rhea since she was barely 20 years old. She came to the U.S. from Australia for the inaugural Mae Young Classic and she was in this giant scramble among talented women from all over the world. So young and so willing to just give it her all. I could tell she had not quite found herself in that moment – there was lot of comparison to Charlotte and she had a lot of growing to do, to find who she is; which everybody does at that age. And I watched her do that and it was a pleasure in NXT to kind of watch her find herself," Beth said in the interview.

