Rhea Ripley's Royal Rumble Betting Odds Revealed

Wikimedia | Dcd722

Sports
Ian Carey

Last year, the women's Royal Rumble match came down to Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley as the final two. It would ultimately be Belair who won the match and moved on to defeat Sasha Banks for the championship at WrestleMania. Perhaps this is Rhea Ripley's year, however. It's entirely possible that Rhea Ripley wins the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble and moves on to face the champion of her choosing at WrestleMania.

Ripley's current betting odds of winning the Rumble match are +1000, however. She is tied for the 4th best odds of anyone in the match. Scroll down to reveal who has better odds than Ripley of winning the Rumble.

The Latest

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Enjoys Smoked Meal

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Baseball Cap In Bikini

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys 'Long Weekend'

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Arches Back In Swimsuit

Ronda Rousey Is Now The Betting Favorite To Win The Rumble

Shutterstock | 2914948

In the weeks and months leading to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair had been the favorite to win it for the second year in a row. Then news broke that Ronda Rousey was on her way back to WWE and everything changed. Rousey is now listed as a -150 favorite to win the match, the best of anyone.

Bianca Belair's odds sit at +350 currently, still the second-best of anyone in the match. Alexa Bliss is the 3rd top favorite, with +700 odds to win the Rumble. Bayley is tied with Ripley with +1000 odds to win. Asuka also has the same odds to win.

Even if she doesn't win the Rumble this year, Ripley is one of WWE's top young stars. At just 25, the future is bright for her. One current WWE Hall of Famer has even expressed a desire to work with her in the future. Scroll down to reveal who it was.

Sports

Lindsey Vonn In Sports Bra Flaunts Insane Abs

Ex-Skier Shows Off Impressive Workout Routine

By chisom

Beth Phoenix Wants To Work With Rhea Ripley

Wikimedia | File Upload Bot (Magnus Manske)

Beth Phoenix was recently interviewed by News 18 and spoke of her admiration for Rhea Ripley.

"I adore Rhea Ripley. I relate this a lot to motherhood. I see my own daughters growing up into the people they are becoming, the young ladies they are becoming. I have known Rhea since she was barely 20 years old. She came to the U.S. from Australia for the inaugural Mae Young Classic and she was in this giant scramble among talented women from all over the world. So young and so willing to just give it her all. I could tell she had not quite found herself in that moment – there was lot of comparison to Charlotte and she had a lot of growing to do, to find who she is; which everybody does at that age. And I watched her do that and it was a pleasure in NXT to kind of watch her find herself," Beth said in the interview.

Meanwhile, one current WWE Superstar has also expressed that Ripley would be her dream opponent at WrestleMania. Scroll down to reveal who it was.

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Chloe Kim In Bikini Enjoys Being Home

Queen Zelina Calls Rhea Ripley Her Dream WrestleMania Opponent

Wikimedia | Oziron

One current WWE Superstar who admires Ripley is Queen Zelina Vega. When speaking on a live Instagram video, Zelina named Rhea Ripley as her dream opponent for WrestleMania.

"I think Rhea Ripley [would be my dream opponent for WrestleMania 38]. Rhea Ripley, and I say that because, I mean in my dream scenario, I’m the queen and a tag champion and the Raw Women’s Champion and I’m defending all of that against Rhea and I win. That’s of course what I want to happen. But, if it really was a scenario where I get to pick a dream opponent for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship, it would be against Rhea Ripley for sure," Zelina said during the interview.

Perhaps it will be Queen Zelina vs Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 38.

Read Next

Must Read

Dua Lipa Celebrates Hot Dogs In Bikini

Paris Hilton In Bathing Suit Rides Unicorn

Salma Hayek In Bikini Delivers 'Monday Motivation'

Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

Lea Bouard Shares Magical Moments In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.