Galentine’s Day may be an unofficial holiday made up by a fictional character from a sitcom, but if it means we get one special day a year to share with our best lady friends, then count us in.

Originated by Leslie Knope , Amy Poehler’s character on Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s is celebrated on February 13 with our closest gal pals, when we lavish them with love much like we do our SO’s on February 14. Think Valentine’s but platonic.

G-Day is fast approaching and if you want in on the fun, keep scrolling for ideas on how to celebrate it with your friends.