Khloe Kardashian In Gucci Boots Talks 'Betrayal'

The Good American founder stepped out in a Kim Kardashian 's SKIMS and thigh-high branded Gucci boots teaching a lesson on betrayal. The skintight SKIMS loungewear was a nude two-piece long-sleeved top and leggings. Khloé cropped the top by forming a knot at the back as she posed in a luxury car. She also brought back her messy bob-cut hairstyle, seemingly sending a cryptic message that she's done with Tristan Thompson.

While her figure-hugging loungewear was a sight to behold, the main star of the shoot was the extravagant pair of Gucci boots. They framed her legs exquisitely, fitting the luxury vehicle like they were made for each other.