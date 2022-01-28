Brock Lesnar faces Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble.
Brock Lesnar's Betting Odds To Win The 2022 Royal Rumble Revealed
Will Brock Lesnar Be In The Royal Rumble?
Technically, Brock Lesnar is not currently entered into the 2022 Men's
Lesnar will look to defend his
The rumors are that WWE wants Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to headline this year's WrestleMania. Currently, Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion and Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion. According to comments from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE does not want to have a title vs title match at WrestleMania.
“I was told no," Meltzer said when asked about a possibility of a title for title match. So, if Lesnar and Reigns are to face each other at WrestleMania, one of them is likely going to lose their title first and possibly move on to win the Royal Rumble that same night. The question then becomes, will it be Reigns or Lesnar who drops their belt? Scroll down to reveal more.
Which Champion Will Drop Their Belt Before WrestleMania?
Bobby Lashley was the WWE Champion heading into and out of WrestleMania 37. If he defeats Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, he stands a good chance of doing the exact same thing at WrestleMania 38.
While Lashley is one of WWE's top Superstars, he's not as high-profile as Lesnar. If he's going to win the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble, he'll likely need some help. That help could come from Roman Reigns, who is Lesnar's longtime rival. Could Reigns interfere and cause Lesnar to lose the title?
The other possibility is that Lesnar interferes in Reigns' match at the Royal Rumble against Seth Rollins, costing him the title.
As of this moment, betting odds currently have Brock Lesnar as a bigger favorite than Roman Reigns to win the Rumble. Scroll down to reveal more on what the oddsmakers are saying.
Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' Odds To Win The Royal Rumble
Brock Lesnar and Big E are both currently listed with +350 odds to win the Royal Rumble match. Those are the best odds of anyone. Unlike Lesnar, Big E has actually been announced as participating in the match.
In fact, one person who believes Lesnar is the odds-on favorite to win the Rumble is Bobby Lashley's manager, MVP. Scroll down to reveal what he said about Lesnar possibly winning the Rumble.
MVP Believes Brock Lesnar Will Win The Royal Rumble
MVP was on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast and spoke about his belief that Brock Lesnar will win the Rumble.
"Brock Lesnar (will win the Royal Rumble), because Bobby Lashley is gonna beat Brock Lesnar," MVP said. "And, in his fury and rage, he’s going to enter the Royal Rumble so that he can get back a chance to face Bobby Lashley for what he believes to be his title back."
There's about a +350 chance that MVP's prediction comes true.
This is exactly what Becky Lynch did in 2019. She lost the Smackdown Women's Championship to Asuka earlier that night, then entered the Rumble and won it en route to the WrestleMania 35 main event.
Scroll down to reveal other top favorites to win this year's men's Royal Rumble match.
Top Favorites To Win The Royal Rumble
Betting Favorites To Win The 2022 Men's Royal Rumble:
- Brock Lesnar +350
- Big E +350
- AJ Styles +500
- Roman Reigns +800
- Kevin Owens +1000
- Drew McIntyre +1200
- The Rock +1400
- Bobby Lashley +1600
- Seth Rollins +1800
- Omos +2000
AJ Styles also has very high odds to win the Royal Rumble. That could potentially put him back in world title contention for the first time in quite a while. Styles hasn't had a world title wrapped around his waist since late-2018.
Omos is WWE's new giant and could end up doing quite well in the Rumble, as oddsmakers have picked up on. Anything could happen at the Rumble this year.