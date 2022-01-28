Brock Lesnar's Betting Odds To Win The 2022 Royal Rumble Revealed

Technically, Brock Lesnar is not currently entered into the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Royal Rumble match. Plenty of wrestlers have won the Rumble match without being announced for it ahead of time, however. We just need to look back to Becky Lynch's Royal Rumble victory in 2019 for proof of this. Oddsmakers currently have Lesnar tied as the top favorite to win the Rumble this year.

Lesnar will look to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. Whether he retains or loses the title could play a major factor on if he shows up in the Rumble match itself later in the show.

The rumors are that WWE wants Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to headline this year's WrestleMania. Currently, Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion and Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion. According to comments from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE does not want to have a title vs title match at WrestleMania.

"I was told no," Meltzer said when asked about a possibility of a title for title match. So, if Lesnar and Reigns are to face each other at WrestleMania, one of them is likely going to lose their title first and possibly move on to win the Royal Rumble that same night. The question then becomes, will it be Reigns or Lesnar who drops their belt?