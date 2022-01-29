Melissa Gorga In Bikini Says 'Talk To Me'

Posting from a vacation spot as she topped up her tan in December,
Scroll for the snap. Gorga posted just before 2021 became 2022. The mom of three was in Aruba, having jetted out to kiss 2021 goodbye and with husband Joe Gorga. The enviable snap showed Melissa at the edge of a wooden deck overlooking a perfect ocean bay, with the camera also taking in a yacht.
Melissa opted for an orange bikini with a sporty finish, string ties, plus a criss-cross and peep-hole chest detail. She also donned a loose and off-the-shoulder white shirt worn open for a more dressed-up finish. White-rimmed shades matched the shirt, with Melissa also rocking a pedicure. More after the shot.
Taking to her caption, the 43-year-old wrote: "Talk to me 2022," and it wasn't long before famous faces were dropping by the comments section. Actress and jewelry designer Lindsay Lohan left both a like and a fire emoji, with Ramona Singer writing "Wow" as she left the same emoji. "The queen of 2022," one fan quickly replied. The post itself has now topped 33,000 likes. Keep scrolling for more photos below.
Melissa, already busy running her Envy by Melissa Gorga clothing line, has been making headlines for jumping into the podcast game. Late last year, she stated:
"If you know me, you know I speak my mind. Now I have the perfect platform to do just that," adding: "As someone who has lived a life in front of the cameras for over a decade, I'm excited to get behind the mic."
"Each week my celebrity guests and I will share stories and chat about all sorts of things like fashion, family, show business, entrepreneurship, and of course, treating yourself," she continued.
The Bravo star also said: "Believe it or not, there are stories that the cameras do not tell. And that's what you're going to get with this podcast. It's life unfiltered."