Melissa Gorga In Bikini Says 'Talk To Me'

Melissa Gorga 100% knew how to rake in the engagement as she bronzed her toned bikini body to usher in the New Year at the end of 2021. The reality star and clothing designer continues to up her Instagram following as fans rush to hit both "like" and "follow," and one particular photo seemed an incentive to do both.

Posting from a vacation spot as she topped up her tan in December, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off a sunglow orange bikini, also asking 2022 to "talk" to her. Check it out, plus more photos below.