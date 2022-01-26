Lady Gaga Talks 'House of Gucci' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Shutterstock | 2131613

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Lady Gaga attended an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. See what she shared about her role in House of Gucci.

The Latest

CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Flaunts Insane Abs With Scar Update

RHOSLC: Jennie Nguyen Vows to 'Speak [Her] Truth' After Being Fired

Young Black Man Mistaken For Older White Suspect

Unvaccinated Boston Patient Is Denied A Heart Transplant

Actor Michael Rapaport Catches Brazen Shoplifter In Act

Lady Gaga Loved the Food on Set

Instagram | Instagram | House of Gucci

Lady Gaga visited Jimmy Kimmel on the set of his long-running late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, on Tuesday to discuss her latest film, House of Gucci. And, in addition to discussing her thoughts on the film, she looked back on the months she spent in production -- starting with her on-set food memories.

"I ate the entire time... There was so much. The pizza was so good. The pasta was so good, and the sandwiches," Gaga, who acted as Patrizia Reggiani, recalled. "I had so much coffee, though. I had [doubles] all day, every hour."

Sports

Lindsey Vonn In Bathing Suit Shows ‘Attitude’

Ex Olympic Skier Tries A New Hobby And Gives Tips On Authenticity

By chisom

Lady Gaga Mastered Her Accent Over Time

youtube | YouTube | Jimmy Kimmel Live

Gaga didn't just use her accent on set. Instead, she used it for the entire time she was in production on House of Gucci.

"I spoke in my accent all the time so that I could get really used to talking to somebody with my accent and have a really normal conversation so that I could just be in my body and talk and it was really great for me on set but with my friends and family, I think they had to get used to it," Gaga explained, while speaking in an Italian accent like her character.

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Her Underwear

Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Swimsuit

Lady Gaga Gushed Over Jared Leto

Instagram | Instagram | House of Gucci

According to Gaga, she was taken aback by Leto's acting.

"Jared Leto is amazing. It's so great doing scenes with Jared because we're both maniacs to a certain extent. And I think in some sort of way I think unless you're really in tune with yourself as an artist and respect the person you're working with, all that hair and makeup we were both in might make it hard to connect on a real and human level," she explained. "[But] I never met Jared on set. I was always with Paolo."

Lady Gaga Always Wanted To Be An Actress

Instagram | Instagram | House of Gucci

Also during the interview, after Kimmel brought up the fact that Gaga didn't set out into the world of entertainment to be a singer, Gaga shared her history.

"I started acting earlier and I always wanted to be an actor much more than I wanted to be a singer and I went to different acting schools. I just always wanted to be an actress but I was really terrible at auditioning," she explained.

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Highlights 2022 Energy In Bikini

Lindsey Vonn In Sports Bra Flaunts Insane Abs

Salma Hayek In Bikini Delivers 'Monday Motivation'

Christina Aguilera Impresses In Skintight Snakeskin Bodysuit

Lindsey Vonn In Swimsuit Shows 'Progress'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.