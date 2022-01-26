Lady Gaga Talks 'House of Gucci' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Lady Gaga visited Jimmy Kimmel on the set of his long-running late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, on Tuesday to discuss her latest film, House of Gucci . And, in addition to discussing her thoughts on the film, she looked back on the months she spent in production -- starting with her on-set food memories.

"I ate the entire time... There was so much. The pizza was so good. The pasta was so good, and the sandwiches," Gaga, who acted as Patrizia Reggiani, recalled. "I had so much coffee, though. I had [doubles] all day, every hour."