Chanel West Coast has been bronzing her body and flaunting her amazing abs while in a tiny Louis Vuitton bikini. The 32-year-old rapper and MTV face is well-known for her love of swimwear over on her Instagram, and it was #bikini for Chanel back in 2021 as she danced around right on the water. Posting for her 3.6 million followers, the "No Plans" hitmaker even showed a little sunburn, but eyes might well have been on the curves and toned muscles.

Ahead, see the video, plus how Chanel stays in such sensational shape.