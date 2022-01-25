Christina Aguilera In Bikini Shows Gratitude

Ahead, see the steamy photos, plus what Aguilera had to say to fans.
Ahead, see the steamy photos, plus what Aguilera had to say to fans.
Scroll for the photos. Aguilera recorded her new album while in lock-down - it's been four years since the last Liberation drop. The Grammy winner and reality judge was shot with a blurry finish as she posed amid leaves and on a circular stool. It was more flesh than clothing, with Aguilera rocking only black bikini bottoms as she tastefully protected her modesty with one hand and folded a leg.
Fans also saw the songstress rocking her new red hair, here waist-length and matching a bold red lip.
The "Beautiful" singer, who has gained over 250,000 likes for her gallery, opened:
"Feeling ALL of your love for La Fuerza!A huge thank you to everyone who supported and worked on this deeply heartfelt project!I am humbled and grateful to know each and every one of you and call you family in this beautiful & personal musical journey back home for me." She continued:
"La Fuerza (The Strength)…in this first chapter, represents the different elements of what it means to be strong now, as I’ve unlocked new parts of myself as a woman, a fighter, a mother and creator."
The former rival to
Aguilera closed by saying she hopes her new beats help to "connect" and "inspire" the La Fuerza "inside of you." Fans responded with heart emoji as they congratulated her, with the post quickly followed by an Elle cover - the magazine dubbed Xtina an "icon."