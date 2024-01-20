Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse of minors and suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

Here's Looking At Ghislaine Maxwell's Life Behind Bars

Former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell stirred up quite a controversy after her conviction in 2021 about the late Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking racket. Ghislaine reportedly fostered the grooming of several women, some of whom were minors into sex slaves for Epstein and his network of high-profile friends. Furthermore, she also subjected these victims to sexual abuse under Epstein’s clutches. Although Epstein too was arrested, he committed suicide right before the commencement of his trial. This left Ghislaine to deal with the aftermath of both their actions and was hence, sentenced to 20 years in a federal prison. Recently, there’s been quite a lot of buzz surrounding the case as new information such as underage orgies, famous names like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Prince Andrew’s alleged involvement in these malicious acts have created quite a buzz. While the world deals with the wake of new information, take a look at how prison life has been for Maxwell as reported by Nicki Swift:

1. Adjusting To A New Environment Was Tough On Her

One might be aware of a famed ‘rags to riches’ fable but going from ‘riches to rags’? This infamous ordeal was rather unbelievable for Maxwell due to the wealthy life she always had. The convict initially found it incredibly difficult to adjust to a life away from a luxurious mansion with pristine amenities to the mere basic facilities of a prison ward. A 2022 article by The Times recalled the harsh living conditions she faced: being asked to consume inedible food, unhygienic living quarters, lack of privacy in a shower that led to being filmed without consent and being handcuffed to a chair while she watched the telly. All this occurred within 22 months of her stay at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

2. Her New Life At FCL Tallahassee

Shortly after this traumatic experience of hers, Maxwell’s lawyers petitioned for a transfer and succeeded in getting her relocated to FCL Tallahassee where she currently resides. This isn’t exactly a haven for Maxwell as it’s filled with very dangerous and rather violent people. But, thus far there have been no complaints from her side. The Zoukis Consulting Group reported several other offenders like Maxwell and people who’ve committed worse crimes often have non-violent conversations with each other. An anonymous inmate from the facility claimed, “Everyone and anyone can walk the yard.” In light of these claims, another inmate echoed, “There is no violence. I have never felt unsafe.” Furthermore, others credit the current statistical safety level to the staff who manage the facility.

3. She Put Her Skills To Work By Getting A Job

Before her prison scenario, Maxwell was known to be a very smart and well-educated woman. Given that she allegedly ran a cover-up to groom women for Epstein and other bigwigs in the world, she had to have immense intellect. Instead of rotting away in a cell, Maxwell decided to put herself to work by snagging a job in the prison library. According to The Daily Mail UK reports, she has a very prompt schedule from 5:00 AM - breakfast time. After which rushes off to work at the library. Maxwell is believed to have some stellar suggestions on history books and other themes of literature that she recommends her fellow inmates to read. As per an insider, “She’s polite, she’s well-behaved, she goes to work on time every day.” The insider continued, “If you ask her for a book in the library, she will find whatever it is you need.”

4. She's Not Forgotten To Remain Fit

Being in prison hasn’t seemed to have tethered Maxwell away from maintaining strict routines to watch her figure. Images obtained by multiple sources observed the convict to be getting some pretty brisk exercise including jogging about at the facility’s track. Sources claimed that she does anywhere between 8 to 10 long laps at the track before she heads to work at 7:00 AM sharp and is seldom tardy at work. Other sources speaking to The Mirror claim she’s actually in excellent form and often beats many other women who challenge her to a race. The insider gushed, “Ghislaine is incredibly fit. She runs almost every day, and when not jogging on the track, she will walk with one of her friends.”

5. She's Teaching An Etiquitte's Class In Prison

As ironic as this is, sources confirm that Maxwell actively conducts basic etiquette classes regularly. Before she fell from her prestigious title, Maxwell was a renowned socialite with excellent communication skills in a social environment, She was versatile and could adapt to any setting in a social gathering. That doesn’t seem to have changed in prison! According to an insider, “Taught by Mrs. Maxwell, this course teaches the three principles of etiquette - focusing on respect, consideration, and honesty.” Maxwell teaches her her class about twice a week and although she’s an “unlikely role model” she appears to be genuinely passionate about the subject.

6. She Still Believes She's 'Not Guilty'

Well, if there’s one thing that remains unchanged in Maxwell, it’s her stern belief of being completely innocent of the crimes she’s been convicted of. Back in January 2023, she claimed that the evidence presented against her was fake and a part of a bigger scheme in someone else’s plans. Furthermore, she issued a controversial remark about a certain viral picture of her with Prince Andrew followed by a then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre being fake. She said, “I don’t believe it’s real for a second. In fact, I’m sure it’s not.” She continued, “There’s never been an original, and further, there is no photograph. I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.” Although she previously apologizes for the “pain she caused” to all the victims, she now has a different belief. CNN acquired a statement from her lawyers reading: “She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence.”

7. She's Developed Many Friendships In Prison

As emphasized earlier, Maxwell is known to be a very socially engaging person and appears to be an extrovert. She’s networked with some pretty big influencers such as politicians and businessmen, men and women in science, and other industries. Maxwell is now reportedly friends with felons who’ve committed both murder and fraud - both serious crimes. She's acquainted with Linda Morrow - she helped her millionaire husband defraud insurance companies via unnecessary cosmetic surgeries. Maxwell is also a good friend of convicted murderer, Narcy Novack - she hired a hitman to assassinate her husband and his mother, earning a life sentence in prison. While this is in a way mildly concerning, being a part of a close-knit circle of allies within a facility filled with people does have advantages. For instance, sources claim that the company she’s kept has prevented her from being bullied by other inmates.

8. She's Practicing Her Hobbies And Skills

The prison facility Maxwell is currently based in, passionately encourages inmates to harbor and practice certain hobbies such as art and learning musical instruments apart from athletics. As per the Official Prison Handbook, Maxwell is more than welcome to pursue courses in ceramics, painting, and leather to add a new skill set. She isn’t letting these tiny opportunities slip by as she’s been diligently taking these classes with the aforementioned convicts. An insider noted, “She and Linda are learning crochet and cross stitch with Novak.” Additionally, Maxwell appears to share an affinity for “pottery.”

9. Complete Lack Of Privacy

Going from having a life of ultimate comforts with the privilege of whisking away to a private island just to be alone to a life where one is constantly being monitored is not an easy adjustment. Maxwell no longer thrives in a room of her own with a separate bathroom and other cozy facilities. She’s now living her life out in a dormitory cell block that has no doors and each cell hosts four inmates. To rest their heads, the cell is equipped with individual bunk beds followed by small lockers to store their belongings. This confined space with some hostile prisoners can indeed be a stressful situation. However, given her friendship with Novac, people do attempt to steer clear of her enabling Maxwell to remain unharmed. In a way, Maxwell is free but remains inaccessible to freedom.

Note: If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Child Help National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453. Likewise, If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433).

