Inside Johnny Depp’s Property Portfolio - From a $10.8 Million Venetian Mansion to a Private Island

Actor Johnny Depp has built an awe-inspiring real estate empire, boasting properties valued at over $100 million in total. From owning a private island in the Bahamas to acquiring entire French villages, Depp's extravagant taste knows no bounds. However, Depp had to sell off some of his most valued possessions because of the high costs associated with his expensive divorce from actress Amber Heard, back in 2017. Here's a look at some of the breathtaking real estate that drew Depp's eye, some of which he still owns and others of which he sold to the highest bidder.

A private island in the Bahamas worth $3.6 million

While filming Pirates of the Caribbean in 2004, Depp stumbled onto Little Halls Pond Cay and immediately purchased it for $3.6 million. The island has a palm tree-lined lagoon, solar-powered homes, and six beaches (named after Depp's children and ex-partner Vanessa Paradis). In 2015, Depp and actress Amber Heard used the island for their wedding celebration.

Picture Courtesy: Vladi Private Islands Limited

According to sources, the two spent the weekend on the sandy outcrop, where they enjoyed an elaborate party after their private wedding ceremony in Los Angeles. The island is now up for sale on the website Vladi Private Islands, however, the asking price is not specified.

37-acre private French Village put up for $15.5M

When Johnny Depp placed his huge mansion up for sale in 2015 for $15.5 million, he was believed to be "closing the chapter" on his life with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis. It features a restaurant called Chez Marceline and six guesthouses, one of which used to be a church, so it's pretty much everything you could want from a typical Provençal village. During Mr. Depp's stay, the town played host to a number of A-listers, including Leonardo DiCaprio and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, who came for the area's attractive position, only 17 miles from glitzy St. Tropez.

Picture Credits: Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty

Depp sold five Los Angeles mansions for $19 million to repay a $5 million debt

There were reports in November 2017 that five of Depp's residences were in jeopardy because his former business managers were trying to recoup a huge debt. Depp's Los Angeles-based properties were targeted in an attempt by The Management Group to recoup the $5 million debt the company claims it extended to the actor in December 2012. In addition to his castle-like residence, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor also owns four nearby homes and a recording studio.

Image Courtesy: James Lang, Berlyn Photography/Partners trust

In January 2017, Depp filed a $25 million lawsuit against TMG, saying the business had mishandled his money during a profitable phase of his career, issued unlawful loans, and overpaid for security and other services. TMG filed a lawsuit in response to Depp's claim, demanding $560,000 in unpaid commissions and credit card costs.

Image Courtesy: Queensland Property Investor

In October 2022, the Gold Coast house where Johnny Depp severed his fingertip sold for $40 million, a record price for a property in Queensland. Diamond Head is a vast estate that has 18 hectares of land and 10 bedrooms and baths. It has a theater, a wine cellar with 2000 bottles, and a helipad, and was formerly leased by Brad Pitt.

Depp's 19th-century $15.8 million Somerset Estate

Image Courtesy: Somerset Estate

Recently, Depp revealed he likes a peaceful existence in Somerset, where he owns an 850-acre estate with a house built in the 19th century. He spent around $15.6 million buying a mansion in the West Country in 2014, and it seems like it was straight out of Downton Abbey, complete with 12 bedrooms, 8 baths, and 850 acres.

Despite his reputation as one of Hollywood's greatest troublemakers, the 59-year-old actor recently said in an unexpected interview with Somerset Life that he isn't "the great extrovert that people think." The beautiful home, which seems to have been lifted from a Jane Austen book, also has extensive walled gardens. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was engaged to his now ex-wife Heard when he made the purchase, the couple filed for a divorce in 2017.

