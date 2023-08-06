Here Are 15 Reasons Why Fans Love and Consider Kristen Stewart ‘Perfect’ as Bella Swan In ‘Twilight'

Many Twilight book series fans have applauded Kristen Stewart for her portrayal of Bella Swan because they thought she faithfully captured the spirit of the original source material. Many viewers found Stewart's performance to be moving, particularly young girls and teenagers who identified with Bella Swan as a relatable character. Her portrayal perfectly encapsulated the character's emotional intricacies, awkwardness, and fragility throughout the entire series.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

Also Read: Kristen Stewart's Wig to Transform Into Princess Diana in ‘Spencer' Costed a Whooping $6,000

Bella Swan's appeal was aided by Stewart's on-screen chemistry with co-star Robert Pattinson, who portrayed Edward Cullen. The romantic relationship between Bella and Edward was a major plot point, and many praised their performances as having an authentic connection.

In the Twilight Saga, Bella has substantial character growth. The way Stewart depicted Bella's development and change into a more self-assured and resolute person won over many. Fans admired Stewart's commitment to the part and her efforts to fully comprehend and inhabit Bella Swan.

Stewart's portrayal of Bella Swan in the series was important in the series' emergence as a pop culture phenomenon. Her vast fandom was inevitably aided by the franchise's enormous success. Here are 15 reasons why fans think that Stewart was the best choice to portray Bella.

1. She acted the way her character was written

Also Read: 10 Hollywood Celebrities Who Have Had Long Engagement Before Getting Married to Each Other

Kristen Stewart acted Bella EXACTLY HOW SHE’S WRITTEN. IT WAS NOT BAD ACTING. THAT. IS. THE. CHARACTER. i will die on this hill. — Jess (@jeda121) March 5, 2022

2. Living in our heads rent free

Also Read: Kristen Stewart Competed Against These Actresses for the Role of Bella Swan In ‘Twilight'

kristen stewart as bella swan has been living in people’s minds rent free and let me just say that she’s not the queen of twilight for nothing 😌✨



pic.twitter.com/HKB2zHe85G — Robynne (@everydayrobsten) July 23, 2021

3. Perfect as Bella Swan

Unpopular Opinion: Kristen Stewart was actually perfect as Bella Swan. You're just unfamiliar with the source material and like to follow trends 🥱 pic.twitter.com/KJortGDJUQ — Dan The Stan ャ (@krieligion) April 2, 2022

4. Kudos to their talent

this year marks 10 years since the end of the twilight saga and kristen stewart is an oscar nominee and robert pattinson is batman. pic.twitter.com/VvU0Hw8DLj — twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) March 6, 2022

5. No denying there

6. True that!

7. Capturing our hearts forever

Got to watch a coincidental, simultaneous Kristen Stewart double feature on my flight today. Good luck tonight, Kristen! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2Y6zi2zlhg — Alyssa Salter 🐱 (@AlyssaMSalter) March 27, 2022

8. Absolutely

9. Well, We would love to see her as Joker

kristen stewart could play Joker but joaquin phoenix could not play Bella — madimoiselle ♡ (@drivingmemadi) March 6, 2021

10. Reaching Amazing Heights

Kristen Stewart up for an Oscar. Robert in Batman. Taylor Launter. Twilight has really left an irreparable mark on society — I Could’ve Just Sat On In With Massa (@WrittenByHanna) March 8, 2022

11. Wednesday Adams is a fan

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that her favorite movie of all time is Twilight.



"I've just been really obsessed with it since it came out. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson did such an amazing job as Bella and Edward." pic.twitter.com/eeIXEWQCka — THE TWILIGHT SAGA 🍎 (@Twilight) December 6, 2022

12. Queer Power

Okay but can we PLEASE get a Twilight remake where Kristen Stewart plays both Bella and Edward?



She’s reached that power level pic.twitter.com/IuXizglCgW — Jes Layton (@AGeekwithaHat) September 29, 2019

13. Perfection

14. Testament to her acting skills

Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan.



I'm DEAD serious...



If you read the books, not only did she nail the character, she COMPLETELY elevated her beyond belief!!! 🍎 https://t.co/XfKMgJftwB pic.twitter.com/ziS24HebOi — Dan The Stan ャ (@krieligion) March 31, 2023

15. No one can!

no one is touching kristen stewart as bella swan pic.twitter.com/Q1OPi5T7WJ — kristen stewart pics (@picskristen) April 19, 2023

Since Twilight’s release in 2009, Stewart has captivated the hearts of millions of fans who have cherished her portrayal of Bella Swan. The central love story in the Twilight series, both the book and the movie adaptations, involves a human teen Isabella Bella Swan and a vampire Edward Cullen. The story, which was written by Stephenie Meyer, includes themes of romance, fantasy, and the supernatural.

Bella relocates to her father's house in the made-up town of Forks, Washington, where she begins high school. There, she meets Edward Cullen, a mysterious and stunningly attractive student who later reveals himself to be a vampire. Bella and Edward are drawn to one another despite the risks and difficulties that come with their relationship, developing an intense and difficult romance. It is worth noting that Stewart was only 18 years old when she played the character of Bella Swan. From playing Twilight's Bella Swan to nailing her role as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, Stewart has come a long way. In 2022, the star was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress category for her portrayal of Princess Diana.

References:

https://www.ranker.com/list/posts-about-kristen-stewart-perfectly-cast-bella-twilight/colinmorabito?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=creepy&pgid=1011190218967434&utm_campaign=posts-about-kristen-stewart-perfectly&fbclid=IwAR1O1Hyi_mYyi0qdEVafPfHPQJ1hBqyzAlh1Aa9WQnU4JAuR9R0yG9sCFfM

https://t.co/Q1OPi5T7WJ

https://t.co/ziS24HebOi

https://t.co/bHsHYslVMS

https://t.co/IuXizglCgW

https://t.co/eeIXEWQCka

https://twitter.com/WrittenByHanna/status/1501154314554953732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/drivingmemadi/status/1368000961642455043?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://www.tumblr.com/feathered-serpents/677271785170960384/i-love-that-in-the-time-since-twilight-was-big

https://twitter.com/AlyssaMSalter/status/1508221171904385025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://www.tumblr.com/bailwhoreganaxoxo/670195408213098496/kristen-stewart-was-never-a-bad-actress-the

https://www.tumblr.com/buzz-season/665291514544553984/you-can-say-what-you-want-about-twilight-and-the

https://twitter.com/twilightreborn/status/1500572690163322880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://t.co/KJortGDJUQ

https://t.co/HKB2zHe85G

https://twitter.com/jeda121/status/1499989418509094916?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

More from Inquisitr

When Kristen Stewart Revealed She Was ‘Nervous as Hell’ While Kissing Taylor Lautner in Twilight

When Kristen Stewart Ditched High Heels to Protest Cannes Red Carpet ‘No Flats’ Policy