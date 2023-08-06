INQUISITR.COM / Entertainment

Here Are 15 Reasons Why Fans Love and Consider Kristen Stewart ‘Perfect’ as Bella Swan In ‘Twilight'

By Anaam
Published on : 21:30 PST, Aug 5, 2023
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

Many Twilight book series fans have applauded Kristen Stewart for her portrayal of Bella Swan because they thought she faithfully captured the spirit of the original source material. Many viewers found Stewart's performance to be moving, particularly young girls and teenagers who identified with Bella Swan as a relatable character. Her portrayal perfectly encapsulated the character's emotional intricacies, awkwardness, and fragility throughout the entire series.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andreas Rentz

Bella Swan's appeal was aided by Stewart's on-screen chemistry with co-star Robert Pattinson, who portrayed Edward Cullen. The romantic relationship between Bella and Edward was a major plot point, and many praised their performances as having an authentic connection.

In the Twilight Saga, Bella has substantial character growth. The way Stewart depicted Bella's development and change into a more self-assured and resolute person won over many. Fans admired Stewart's commitment to the part and her efforts to fully comprehend and inhabit Bella Swan.

Stewart's portrayal of Bella Swan in the series was important in the series' emergence as a pop culture phenomenon. Her vast fandom was inevitably aided by the franchise's enormous success. Here are 15 reasons why fans think that Stewart was the best choice to portray Bella.

1. She acted the way her character was written

2. Living in our heads rent free

3. Perfect as Bella Swan

 

4. Kudos to their talent

 

 

5. No denying there

https://www.tumblr.com/buzz-season/665291514544553984/you-can-say-what-you-want-about-twilight-and-the

 

 

6. True that!

https://www.tumblr.com/bailwhoreganaxoxo/670195408213098496/kristen-stewart-was-never-a-bad-actress-the

 

 

7. Capturing our hearts forever

 

8. Absolutely

https://www.tumblr.com/feathered-serpents/677271785170960384/i-love-that-in-the-time-since-twilight-was-big

 

9. Well, We would love to see her as Joker

 

 

10. Reaching Amazing Heights

 

 

11. Wednesday Adams is a fan

 

 

12. Queer Power

 

13. Perfection

 

 

14. Testament to her acting skills

 

 

15. No one can!

 

 

Since Twilight’s release in 2009, Stewart has captivated the hearts of millions of fans who have cherished her portrayal of Bella Swan. The central love story in the Twilight series, both the book and the movie adaptations, involves a human teen Isabella Bella Swan and a vampire Edward Cullen. The story, which was written by Stephenie Meyer, includes themes of romance, fantasy, and the supernatural.

Bella relocates to her father's house in the made-up town of Forks, Washington, where she begins high school. There, she meets Edward Cullen, a mysterious and stunningly attractive student who later reveals himself to be a vampire. Bella and Edward are drawn to one another despite the risks and difficulties that come with their relationship, developing an intense and difficult romance. It is worth noting that Stewart was only 18 years old when she played the character of Bella Swan. From playing Twilight's Bella Swan to nailing her role as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer, Stewart has come a long way. In 2022, the star was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress category for her portrayal of Princess Diana.

Kristen Stewart
