‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Stuns Fans With Unbelievable Slim Figure in New Video: "Extremely Proud"

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has made remarkable progress in her weight loss journey, shedding close to 400 pounds in total, according to an insider source who spoke to The US Sun. Tammy's weight struggles were well-documented on the reality show, with her once tipping the scales at a staggering 717 pounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Her Much Slimmer Face in a New Video, Down to 334 Lbs

However, her determination and commitment to a healthier lifestyle paid off. Slaton has managed to stay on the right track despite facing challenges in her personal life, including the loss of her estranged husband Caleb Willingham. Previously, after a 14-month stay in rehab, Tammy weighed over 400 pounds. She then checked herself back into rehab for a second time in 2021 to regain control of her life. The hard work and dedication have shown results, as during the show's fourth season, Tammy reached her goal weight and underwent a life-changing procedure in the summer of 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Unfortunately, the past year has been filled with hardships for the reality star, with the loss of her husband Caleb Willingham. Despite the emotional toll, Tammy continues to persevere and has recently taken to TikTok to share a new video. In the video, she mimicked the lyrics to the Flippa T song No Worries, showcasing her vibrant personality and newfound confidence. Sporting a bright blue T-shirt and silver necklace, Tammy looked stunning, displaying her slim cheeks and thinner neck as evidence of her weight loss journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Fans Are Wowed by Tammy Slaton’s Incredible Weight Loss as She Flaunts Her ‘New Hair'

Since her weight loss surgery, the TLC star has managed to drop close to 400 pounds, and she now weighs under 340 pounds, according to The Sun. Tammy has surpassed her own expectations, as she initially believed she weighed around 370 pounds but has since reached 334 pounds. The insider source shared that Tammy has not experienced any relapses or struggles since exiting rehab earlier in the year.

People dropped in supportive comments on Tammy's post. User @carolcharms82 wrote, "I just got done watching you and Amy’s show today! I am so extremely proud of you Tammy! You are brave, courageous, and definitely alive with purpose. Much love." While another user @gwundabonda wrote, "I’m from Australia … I’ve been watching u & your family … so pleased u r moving forward in life … cheers."

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Might Just Be Harboring a Secret Crush After Losing Husband Caleb

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Tammy Slaton's incredible journey of transformation serves as an inspiration to many, and her dedication to achieving a healthier life despite facing adversity is commendable. As she continues to share her progress with fans on social media, her story will undoubtedly resonate with those striving to overcome their own challenges and embrace positive change. Fans and viewers of the reality show were thrilled to see Tammy thrive and not give in to the difficulties she is facing right now. She serves as an example of grit and determination.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8576301/1000-lb-sisters-tammy-slaton-total-weight-loss/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct_wVI6OiLH/

More from Inquisitr

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Prepares for Late Husband Caleb Willingham’s Funeral

Tammy Slaton Clarifies That She's 'Not Getting Engaged' After Loss of Ex-Husband Caleb Willingham