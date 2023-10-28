Britney Spears' 55-Hour Marriage With Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Was Nothing but 'Innocent Fun'

Britney Spears is one of the most successful musical prodigies in the industry. However, despite the limelight, her life has been rather difficult, primarily due to the conservatorship dispute, which the BBC has extensively covered. From what it appears, she’s really been through the wringer in terms of her emotional health. Her love life, too, has had its ups and downs, with most of her relationships being heavily written about in mainstream media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Recently, Spears became single after her shocking split from her ex-husband, Sam Asghari. However, among the many men she’s been romantically involved with, her marriage to her first husband, Jason Alexander, was just 'innocent fun' for her, as per People. Spears is gearing up for her highly anticipated book launch for The Woman In Me, which is set to release on the 24th of October, but certain excerpts obtained by the outlet bring many previously unknown details about Spears’ past to light.

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander joined her fans Wednesday outside a Los Angeles courthouse, drawing attention to a hearing in the pop star's conservatorship case. Spears has asked the court to curb her father's power over her. pic.twitter.com/vOLfk7SXu7 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 22, 2020

Apart from her relationship with Justin Timberlake, Spears' extremely short-lived marriage to ex-hubby Alexander is what’s taken the world by slight surprise. Sources did reveal how things unraveled between the former married couple, as per this report by US Weekly. Now, in the aforementioned memoir, Spears finally gives her side of the story.

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Crashes Her Wedding, Goes Live on Instagram [Video]https://t.co/mkvCj0knVS pic.twitter.com/gq5eo0Im6L — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) June 10, 2022

The two were married for a total of 55 hours legally back in 2004 in a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas. But it was after the deed was done that Spears actually decided to call things off. That, and her family's intervention, led to her ending things with Alexander. In recollection of her wedding, Spears said, “I don’t even remember that night at all.” The Circus singer explained in great detail the events that eventually led them to 'the brilliant idea of going to a white Chapel at 3:30 in the morning.'

Spears wrote, “From what I pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies.” The pair watched two hit movies, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Mona Lisa Smile, before they went ahead and got married in a chapel in an apparent drunken haze.

Britney Spears spilling all the tea in her new book @britneyspears #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/X6YnHwrDca — gus r gutierrez (@gusrgutierrez) October 17, 2023

Spears finally laid rumors of 'being in love' with Alexander to rest in the book by strongly clarifying her reason and actions from the past. “I was just honestly very drunk - and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored,” confessed Spears. The singer also mentioned her parent's reaction to her impulsive decision. “They made way too big of a deal out of innocent fun,” recalled Spears in the book.

The Toxic singer further elaborated on feeling like this marriage with Alexander somehow 'started World War III' with her family. Although her family took things perhaps in an extreme manner, for Spears, it didn’t really appear like such a grave issue at all. “I thought a goof-around Vegas wedding was something people might do as a joke,” claimed Spears in conclusion.

