Ana Navarro Calls Out Joy Behar On 'The View' For Sympathizing With Gypsy Rose Blanchard: "Murder is Wrong"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has amassed a sizable fan base and piqued interest in her prison experiences after her release. She made an exclusive appearance on the well-liked live TV program The View. In the course of the conversation, Blanchard discussed her future goals, which included serving as an advocate for other victims of abuse. "If there is someone out there watching right now, please listen to me, heed my words, that you are not alone in this situation,” she said. “There are other ways out. I did it the wrong way, um, so—” That is when co-host Joy Behar insisted, “No, no, honey, no,” she said, cutting Blanchard off. “Don’t say that.” “Well, I did—” the 32-year-old said. “You had no choice,” Behar said trying to sympathize with her to the surprise of fans and live audience. “Murder is wrong, Joy,” co-host Ana Navarro immediately interrupted the awkward conversation.

"I did. I did something wrong, and I paid my dues for it," Blanchard answered before Behar seemed to grasp the significance of her earlier response which endorsed murder. "Oh, you mean that part. Oh, yeah. Never mind," As reported by EW, Behar turned to the studio audience, who laughed along with her and sought to right herself in the moment, smiling sheepishly. "Where are you going with this, Joy?" co-host Sara Haines seemed surprised, as Behar spoke, Navarro leaned forward and extended her arm in an attempt to refute her.

She arranged for her boyfriend to kill her mother. He's still in prison,she released.Was of sound mind when she arranged her mother's murder.She could've gone to the police with her bf & proved she could walk but no,she had her mom killed. Now she's profiting off her late mom. — LLeigh_Laura 🌀 🌊 (@LeighNYC_Laura) January 5, 2024

Blanchard agreed with Navarro, admitting, “Yes, murder is wrong.” The convicted felon further outlined her plan to utilize her life's work to assist other Munchausen disease victims indirectly. As reported by The NYPost, Blanchard's mother coerced her into believing as a youngster that she had muscular dystrophy, leukemia, and other ailments that would have kept her in a wheelchair for more than 20 years. The case's prosecutors said Clauddine suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological condition in which parents make up a child's ailment and subject them to needless medical procedures, frequently to get attention for themselves.

As per Huff Post, at the age of 19, she plotted to kill her mother with the help of Nicholas Godejohn, her ex, after realizing later in life that she was not ill at all. After fatally stabbing Clauddine Blanchard at her Springfield, Missouri, home in 2015, Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder. He received a life sentence in jail. Blanchard was questioned about her detractors' accusations that she is exploiting her fame for personal benefits during her interview on The View. She clarified her viral public figure status during the show.

“I’m a very private person, and I don’t like the fame,” Blanchard said. “But the one thing that I can do with it is some good. So, I’m not in it for fame or fortune. My story is important to me, it happened to me, and I just want to be an advocate. I want to be somebody that can help others. That’s seriously all that I want.”

