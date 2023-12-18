Khloé Kardashian recently shared that parenting can be stressful during the 'holiday season', especially with school-going kids around. The Good American founder uploaded a funny video to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, claiming it captured her hectic academic year. The reality star cheered for the dad in the video as he read aloud an email he got from his kid's school with the holiday schedule. Khloé understood the joke, even though the social media user was making fun of the school's policies for the 'busiest and most stressful time of year' during the 90s. The video emphasized the plethora of activities schools schedule for the holidays and how most of them require some degree of parental involvement. "The accuracy is unmatched," the Hulu star captioned the funny video.

The KUWTK alum is known to pamper her kids: five-year-old daughter True and one-year-old son Tatum. As per The US Sun, earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo attended the Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams game. Khloé spent $100,000 on a VIP suite for her daughter's first-ever in-person game. She posted adorable updates from the day to Instagram, including the two enjoying food, beverages, and mementos. "We had such a great time at the Rams game!!! Thank you to the Staffords for inviting True and I! True’s first football game and it couldn’t have been a better time!!!" she captioned the images.

The Kardashians star praised her daughter in a recent episode of the hit reality show. "God gives you what you need, not what you want," Khloe told the camera while appearing for her sister Kourtney's gender reveal party. "And I wanted a boy at first, and look who I got… my angel girl that I can't live life without," the TV star added. "See, it all happens the way it's supposed to."

However, fans took notice of True's serious demeanor and attacked Khloe in a well-read internet forum. "Why would you even say that? It’s bad enough the footage is out there! Why mention this in front of the literal child?" one fan slammed the mother of two. "Aww! I love watching kids be traumatized!" a second fan sarcastically commented. "A good mom would never make their child feel like they are less than. True’s facial expressions in this scene say enough- it’s definitely not the first (or last) time she’s heard that," added a third fan.

"That’s a terrible thing to say to your own child. By the sad face True has it's not the first time Khole has said things like this to her," a fourth fan expressed. "True really does look sad, I can’t believe this happened and they shared it," a fifth fan commented.

As per ETOnline, back in 2021, Khloé shared during the segment Mom Confessions on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she is a 'strict' parent. "I am really strict," she confessed. "I have a schedule. I’m very militant with how I parent True and I believe that a schedule saves everything." She added, "Not all of my siblings are the same," she said. "I will not tell you which ones."

"I am incredibly clean and organized," the reality TV personality explained. "I like everything in its place. I’m very regimented. I don’t want that for True but she already has so much of that. I feel so bad she has so much of it so young but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from. Not from me. That’s what she does." She concluded, "People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake. I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone."

