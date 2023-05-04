Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Engaged to Prison Break's Dominic Purcell: "A Thousand Times... YES"

Tish Cyrus has finally found her "one in a million," and she is letting everyone know. The mother of Miley and Noah Cyrus announced her engagement to Dominic Purcell on Instagram. The 55-year-old shared the happy news on April 30 by showing off her new emerald-cut engagement ring in a post with the caption: “A thousand times…YES @dominicpurcell.” Cyrus also shared pictures of the newly engaged couple in the post, the first being a closeup of Cyrus' engagement ring, and the other displaying Cyrus and Purcell's affectionate embrace.

A few days before she shared their engaged status, on April 26, Purcell shared an Instagram photo of him hugging her sweetly and captioned it, "Punching way above my weight -yep absolutely, I'm a lucky bastard. She's the best human ever. Love ya love @tishcyrus ❤️🌊🏄‍♂️."

The lovely surprise comes six months after Cryus revealed that she was in a relationship with the British Australian actor, by first subtly including the Prison Break star in her Instagram Stories and posts eventually. According to E! News, Dominic Purcell, also known as Mick Rory, appeared on Cyrus' Instagram for the first time on New Year's Eve in a photo of the beaming couple hugging while seated, which she captioned, "Headed into the New Year HAPPY @dominicpurcell 🥰 wishing everyone a safe and magical New Years Eve!"

The American manager and producer was earlier married to singer Billy Ray Cyrus from the year 1993 until last year when the pair filed for divorce. According to documents obtained by People, the couple filed for divorce twice — first in 2010 and then again in the year 2013 — but called off the split both times before eventually divorcing in 2022 after almost 30 years of nuptials. The pair have three children together: Miley, 30, Braison, 28, and Noah, 23. Tish Cyrus also has 2 children — Brandi, 35, and Trace, 33 — from her relationship with Baxter Neal Helson, whom she dated from the year 1986 to 1989. Billy Ray Cyrus is also father to Christopher, 30, whom he shares with his ex, Kristin Luckey

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," read a joint statement issued by the couple, via a family spokesperson, exclusively to People. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important," concluded the statement.